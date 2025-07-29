How the Mizzou Coaching Staff is Repaying Gene Chizik After 14 Years
When Missouri Tigers defensive backs coach Al Pogue was a quality control assistant at Auburn in 2011 and 2012, he had two non-football responsibilities — 1. Brew a cup of coffee for offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn every morning, and 2. watch over the coaching staff's kids.
Pogue's own son, Nasir, made friends with the sons of head coach Gene Chizik, Cally, and running backs coach Curtis Luper, Chance. When Pogue arrived to Auburn a year after the program won the National Championship, Nasir was 8 years old, Chance was 9 and Cally was 11.
Being the child of a college coach moving up the ranks doesn't make making friends easy. By the time the three kids met at Auburn, they all had moved at least three times already for new jobs for their father.
But, the trio bonded at Auburn, playing on the same team at youth football camps at Auburn.
"They just all ran together," Pogue said of the bond between the coaches' kids in an interview with Missouri On SI. "I was responsible a lot of memories."
14 years later, each of the coaches' sons have made a connection to the Missouri Tigers. Chance was a wide receiver for the team from 2020-2022. Nasir has been a cornerback on the roster since 2023.
And this offseason, Missouri hired Cally as a graduate assistant, working with the cornerbacks with Pogue. Cally spent last year coaching at his alma matter, Furman, as an assistant cornerbacks coach immediately after his playing career ended. As a player, he earned All-conference honors in his final season, grabbing five interceptions. Over his career, he rackled up 140 tackles and nine interceptions.
"He's sharp, very organized, and, man, he's a damn good football coach," Pogue said of Cally.
Cally's father gave Pogue his first coaching job at the collegiate level after Pogue had spent the 1998-2010 at the high school level. Pogue views hiring Cally as a way to thank coach Chizik for that first collegiate job.
"For me, it's kind of a repayment to his dad, who gave me an opportunity. ... It's an opportunity for me to give back, and say, 'Hey, thank you, coach for giving me an opportunity.'"
Cally's last name alone gives him some automatic respect in the coaching ranks. His father spent 29 years coaching at the college level, including six as a head coach. In addition to the National Title he won at Auburn in 2010 behind Heisman winner Cam Newton, Chizik won another National Championship at Texas in 2005 as the Longhorns' defensive coodinator.
But despite the success of his father, Cally has not acted entitled to begin his coaching career.
"He doesn't expect to be handed anything because of who he is. He comes in, he works."
Now with Cally working under a similar title that Pogue did 14 years ago under coach Chizik, Pogue realizes the opportunity he has to help Cally grow as a coach.
"You get an opportunity to help develop him to the next step in his career. I think the pressure is on me a little bit to help him develop."