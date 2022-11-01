How to Watch, Listen, Stream Missouri vs. Kentucky

The Missouri Tigers will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Missouri Tigers, coming off their second straight SEC victory, will host the Kentucky Wildcats at 11 a.m. Saturday at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (4-4, 2-3 in SEC) upset the then-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks, 17-14, last Saturday. With the win over Vanderbilt the previous week, the Tigers have now built some momentum going into November, where they still need two more wins to reach bowl eligibility and get not only a 13th game but the critical 15 extra practices that go with it.

Kentucky (5-3, 2-3) had its chances to prove this was the year it could topple the order in the SEC East Division. But, instead, the Wildcats lost to Tennessee last week — their third SEC loss — and still has Georgia on the docket. The good news is that the Wildcats need just one win to reach bowl eligibility once again under coach Mark Stoops, and Vanderbilt is still on the schedule.

But the Wildcats are certainly good enough to end any drama about bowl eligibility this weekend and make the Tigers’ path to getting there much harder. The better news for Kentucky is that its 8-4 against Missouri and has won seven of the last eight meetings. But, Missouri is 3-3 against Kentucky in Columbia.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Tigers’ matchup against the Wildcats on Saturday:

Game Information: Missouri Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m.

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Mo.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Missouri plus-1.5

Over/Under: 42

Moneyline: Missouri +105 (-118); Kentucky -133 (-110)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Jay Alter, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Tiger Radio Network KTGR 1580 AM/105.1 FM. Sirius/XM 109 or 304

