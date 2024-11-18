How to Watch: Mizzou at Mississippi State
The Missouri Tigers will hit the road for one final time in the 2024 regular season, travelling to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs are still searching for their first SEC win while the Tigers look to remain above .500 in conference play.
Here's the full details for the Week 13 game, including the TV and radio channels.
How to Watch: Missouri at Mississippi State
Who: Missouri (7-3, 3-3 SEC) vs. Mississippi State (2-8, 0-6)
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 3: 15 p.m.
Where: Davis Wade Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Tied 2-2
Last Meeting: Dec. 19 , 2020 - Missouri fell to Mississippi State 51-32 on the road to round out the 2020 regular season. In his final game with Missouri, running back Larry Rountree III led the Tigers with 121 carries on 25 carries. After a field goal from Harrison Mevis cut a Mississppi State lead to 17-10, the Bulldogs scored 17 unanswered points to earn a lead they would hold onto for the remainder of the game.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers came out on the losing end of a possession game for the first time since November of 2022, falling 34-30 to South Carolina on the road. Quarterback Brady Cook connected with Luther Burden III on a 37-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-six with 1:10 remaining. But South Carolina managed to put together a touchdown drive in just 47 seconds to secure the win.
Last Time Out, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs enjoyed a bye week in Week 12, but fell 33-14 to Tennessee in Week 11. Tennessee's Dylan Sampson rushed for 149 yards on 30 carries while Mississippi State Davon Booth's rushed for 125 yards on 20 carries.