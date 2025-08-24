How to Watch: Mizzou Begins Season Against Central Arkansas
The Missouri Tigers are ready to kick off another season at Faurot Field. The team will hit the turf for the first time this season on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
After concluding their season with a Music City Bowl win and securing back-to-back seasons with double-digit wins, the Tigers will be looking to keep the momentum going. Despite those accomplishments, Missouri found themselves unranked to start their 2025 campaign and will look to continue with their "something to prove" motto.
Missouri's Week 1 game will not only feature an opponent that they have never faced off again, but it will be the game that decides who the Tigers' starting quarterback will be for the rest of the season. The quarterback battle between returner Sam Horn and Penn State transfer Beau Pribula was extended to Game 1 of the year so Drinkwitz could assess them against live opponents.
"I felt like both quarterbacks played really well, really since the spring," Drinkwitz said on Saturday while addressing the media. "I think they've both established a leadership with the team, as evidenced by both being voted captains. I just didn't feel like I could make a decision without a little bit more information, and I didn't want to rush the decision."
Central Arkansas will make for interesting Week 1 opponents since there is a lack of footage and a bit of what to expect from the team. But Drinkwitz is certain that his team will be prepared for whatever the Bears have in store for Missouri.
"We're going to have to be prepared for a lot of different things," Drinkwitz said. "But at the end of the day, it's about us. It's about us establishing our identity. It's about us establishing the brand of football that we want to play. And I look forward to seeing that this week come alive."
Who: Missouri Tigers vs. Central Arkansas
What: Week 1 of the college football season
Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri
When: Thursday, August 28, 6:30 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Full Week 1 Schedule
All times ET
Thursday's Games
No. 25 Boise State at South Florida | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN
Ohio at Rutgers | 5 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Lafayette at Bowling Green | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
East Carolina at NC State | 6 p.m. | ACC Network
Jacksonville State at UCF | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Delaware State at Delaware | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Saint Francis at UL Monroe | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Wyoming at Akron | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Central Arkansas at Missouri | 6:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Elon at Duke | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
UT Martin at Oklahoma State | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Buffalo at Minnesota | 7 p.m. | FS1
Stephen F. Austin at Houston | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Alabama State at UAB | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Nebraska vs. Cincinnati (in Kansas City, MO) | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Miami (OH) at Wisconsin | 8 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Stony Brook at San Diego State | 9 p.m. | Mountain West Network
Friday's Games
Tarleton State at Army | 5 p.m. | CBSSN
Western Michigan at Michigan State | 6 p.m. | FS1
Kennesaw State at Wake Forest | 6 p.m. | ACC Network
App State vs. Charlotte (in Charlotte, NC) | 6 p.m. | ESPNU
Bethune-Cookman at FIU | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Illinois at No. 12 Illinois | 6:30 p.m. | Peacock
Wagner at Kansas | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Auburn at Baylor | 7 p.m. | FOX
Georgia Tech at Colorado | 7 p.m. | ESPN
UNLV at Sam Houston | 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Central Michigan at San José State | 9:30 p.m. | FS1
Saturday's Games
No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State | 11 a.m. | FOX
Syracuse vs. No. 24 Tennessee (in Atlanta) | 11 a.m. | ABC
Mississippi State at Southern Miss | 11 a.m. | ESPN
Florida Atlantic at Maryland | 11 a.m. | Big Ten Network
Ball State at Purdue | 11 a.m. | Big Ten Network
Northwestern at Tulane | 11 a.m. | ESPNU
Duquesne at Pittsburgh | 11 a.m. | ACC Network
VMI at Navy | 11 a.m. | CBSSN
Merrimack at Kent State | 11 a.m. | ESPN+
Toledo at Kentucky | 11:45 a.m. | SEC Network
Fordham at Boston College | 1 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Robert Morris at West Virginia | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Central Connecticut at UConn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Old Dominion at No. 20 Indiana | 1:30 p.m. | FS1
Eastern Kentucky at Louisville | 2 p.m. | ACC Network
Nevada at No. 2 Penn State | 2:30 p.m. | CBS/Paramount+
Marshall at No. 5 Georgia | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 8 Alabama at Florida State | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
South Dakota at No. 22 Iowa State | 2:30 p.m. | FOX
Bucknell at Air Force | 2:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Temple at UMass | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Holy Cross at Northern Illinois | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Montana State at No. 7 Oregon | 3 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Maine at Liberty | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Alabama A&M at Arkansas | 3:15 p.m. | SEC Network
Chattanooga at Memphis | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Illinois State at No. 18 Oklahoma | 5 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
UAlbany at Iowa | 5 p.m. | FS1
Coastal Carolina at Virginia | 5 p.m. | ACC Network
Weber State at James Madison | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
LIU at No. 15 Florida | 6 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
North Dakota at No. 17 Kansas State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
UTSA at No. 19 Texas A&M | 6 p.m. | ESPN
Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt | 6 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Austin Peay at Middle Tennessee | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
North Alabama at Western Kentucky | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
SEMO at Arkansas State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Morgan State at South Alabama | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Nicholls at Troy | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson | 6:30 p.m. | ABC
New Mexico at No. 14 Michigan | 6:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 23 Texas Tech | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Missouri State at USC | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+
UTEP at Utah State | 6:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Georgia State at No. 21 Ole Miss | 6:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Portland State at BYU | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Rice at Louisiana | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Lamar at North Texas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Abilene Christian at Tulsa | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
East Texas A&M at No. 16 SMU | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Bryant at New Mexico State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Georgia Southern at Fresno State | 8:30 p.m. | FS1
Northern Arizona at No. 11 Arizona State | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
Idaho at Washington State | 9 p.m. | The CW
California at Oregon State | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN
Hawai‘i at Arizona | 9:30 p.m. | TNT/HBO Max
Utah at UCLA | 10 p.m. | FOX
Colorado State at Washington | 10 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Sunday's Games
Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina (in Atlanta) | 2 p.m. | ESPN
No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami (FL) | 6:30 p.m. | ABC
Monday's Game
TCU at North Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPNU