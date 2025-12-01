Mizzou RB Pledge Flips Commitment to Arkansas
The Missouri Tigers are now down a four-star recruit in the 2026 class after top-400 running back TJ Hodges flipped his commitment to Arkansas.
Hodges, the No. 354 player in the nation and No. 26 of all running backs, is a native of Bryant, Arkansas. He initially committed to the Tigers on Oct. 4, but never stopped hearing from Arkansas' staff.
Hodges narrowed down his recruitment early in October and made his first decision between the Tigers, Razorbacks, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Louisville. He held offers from plenty of Power 4 schools, including Auburn, Minnesota, Florida State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and more.
Fortunately for the Tigers, three-star running back Maxwell Warner from Chicago is still on board and is slated to sign with them.
As signing day approaches, Missouri is still looking to add a few more key players to the 2026 class. Four-star defensive tackle Anthony Kennedy, who's currently committed to Miami, is likely the guy at the top of this list. Other names to keep an eye out for are four-star wide receiver Mason James and three-star defensive tackle Jae'Lin Battle, among others.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-7, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- LB JJ Bush, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Theodore, Alabama (Committed 10/03/2025)
- IOL Brysen Wessell, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Jackson, Missouri (Committed 10/11/2025)
- OT Johnnie Jones, 6-foot-7, 305 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 10/11/2025)
- S Carter Stewart, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Pearland, Texas (Committed 10/13/2025)
- S Brody Jones, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Fayetteville, Arkansas (Committed 10/13/2025)
- DT Tajh Overton, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Owasso, Oklahoma (Committed 10/17/2025)
- CB Ahmod Billins, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Abbeville, Alabama (Committed 10/25/2025)
- CB Jaxson Gates, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - La Verne, California (Committed 10/31/2025)
- S Jayden McGregory, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Des Moines, Iowa (Committed 11/19/2025)
