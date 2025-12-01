Mizzou RB Pledge Flips Commitment to Arkansas

BREAKING: Four-Star RB TJ Hodges has Flipped his Commitment from Missouri to Arkansas, he tells me for @rivals⁰

The 6’1 185 RB from Bryant, AR had been Committed to the Tigers since October ⁰⁰“Luke 12:48”⁰https://t.co/M54jIUR1PM pic.twitter.com/yzwqziufp5