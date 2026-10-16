How to Watch Mizzou Football at Ole Miss

The Missouri Tigers are looking to build on their momentum as they travel to Oxford, Mississippi, this weekend for a top-15 matchup against Ole Miss. The Tigers enter Saturday’s game ranked No. 13 with a 5-1 overall record and a 2-1 mark in SEC play after beating Texas A&M last week.

The Rebels enter the matchup ranked No. 9 with a 4-1 overall record and a 2-1 mark in SEC play. Ole Miss is also coming off a win over Vanderbilt last week and will look to defend its home turf against the Tigers.

Here are the TV and radio details for Missouri's matchup against Ole Miss.

How to Watch: Mizzou Football vs. Ole Miss

Who: No. 13 Missouri (5-1) vs. No. 9 Ole Miss (4-1)

When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Missouri leads 7-1.

The Missouri On SI beat writers will also provide coverage on the site with a live blog featuring updates throughout Saturday's game.

Last Time Out, Missouri

Missouri is coming off an impressive 27-6 home win over Texas A&M. Running back Jamal Roberts led the Tigers’ offense, rushing for a career-high 222 yards and two touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Missouri’s defense took care of business, holding Texas A&M to just six points. The Tigers controlled the game on both sides of the ball in an impressive performance last weekend.

The win improved Missouri’s record to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in SEC play. The Tigers now face one of their toughest tests of the season as they prepare to take on a top-10 team in Ole Miss.

Last Time Out, Ole Miss

The Rebels were not playing around last week, beating Vanderbilt 52-17. Ole Miss bounced back from a blowout loss to Florida, as its offense caught fire in the dominant victory.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 213 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Rebels also finished with 196 rushing yards in the win.

Ole Miss has proven to be a productive offense this season, averaging 38.8 points per game entering Saturday’s matchup. However, Missouri’s defense has improved each week, setting up a test for both teams.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Passing: Austin Simmons — 1,434 yards, 14 touchdowns

Rushing: Jamal Roberts — 828 yards, eight touchdowns

Receiving: Cayden Lee — 616 yards, five touchdowns

Ole Miss Stat Leaders

Passing: Trinidad Chambliss — 1,435 yards, 11 touchdowns

Rushing: Kewan Lacy — 230 yards, five touchdowns

Receiving: Deuce Alexander — 503 yards, five touchdowns

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