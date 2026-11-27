The Missouri Tigers are preparing for their final game of the regular season as they get set to host the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Missouri hopes to finish the season on a high note and send its senior class out with a win at Faurot Field.

The Tigers enter Saturday's matchup with a 7-4 overall record and a 4-4 mark in SEC play. Missouri is also ranked No. 23 nationally. The Sooners travel to Columbia ranked No. 17, holding a 7-4 overall record and a 5-3 record in conference play.

Here are the TV and radio details for Missouri's matchup against Oklahoma.

How to Watch: Mizzou Football vs. Oklahoma

Who: No. 23 Missouri (7-4) vs. No. 17 Oklahoma (7-4)

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, at 3:15 p.m. CT

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Oklahoma leads 68-25-5

Missouri On SI beat writers will also provide coverage with a live blog featuring updates throughout Saturday's game.

Last Time Out, Missouri

Missouri is coming off an impressive 28-14 win over the Kentucky Wildcats last weekend. The victory snapped the Tigers' two-game losing streak, with both sides of the ball contributing to the win.

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Quarterback Austin Simmons arguably had his best game in a Tigers uniform, throwing for 314 yards while completing 17 of his 22 pass attempts and finding the end zone four times. Two of those touchdowns went to wide receiver Donovan Olugbode, who finished with 105 receiving yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, Santana Banner also had an impressive performance, recording 12 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections. He also sealed the win by intercepting Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey.

Last Time Out, Oklahoma

The Sooners are coming off a 28-7 win over the Texas A&M Aggies. Oklahoma put together a strong second-half performance, finding the end zone three times in the fourth quarter to pull away and secure the win.

Quarterback John Mateer completed 23 of 34 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns. He was also effective on the ground, rushing for 66 yards and another touchdown to lead the Sooners' offense.

Much like Missouri, Oklahoma hopes to build off its recent momentum and close out the regular season with a win.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Passing: Austin Simmons — 2,693 yards, 25 touchdowns

Rushing: Jamal Roberts — 1,200 yards, nine touchdowns

Receiving: Cayden Lee — 940 yards, five touchdowns

Oklahoma Stat Leaders

Passing: John Mateer — 2,422 yards, 18 touchdowns

Rushing: Lloyd Avant — 469 yards, two touchdowns

Receiving: Isaiah Sategna III— 722 yards, five touchdowns

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