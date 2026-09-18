How to Watch Mizzou Football vs. Troy in Memorial Stadium Anniversary Game

Missouri is gearing up for its second home game of the season. The Tigers will return to Columbia on Saturday to take on the Troy Trojans in the 100th Anniversary Game at Memorial Stadium.

Entering Saturday's game, Missouri holds an undefeated 2-0 record on the season. The Tigers opened the year with a 54-14 home win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff before defeating Kansas 38-21 in the latest edition of the Border War rivalry.

Saturday will mark the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium, giving the Tigers a chance to celebrate by hosting the Trojans. As a result, Missouri will wear a unique throwback uniform in honor of the occasion.

Here are the television, streaming and radio details for the Tigers' second home game of the season.

How to Watch: Mizzou Football vs. Troy

Who: Missouri (2-0) vs. Troy (2-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Missouri leads 3-1

Last Time Out, Missouri: Missouri beat Kansas 38-21 in Lawrence. Quarterback Austin Simmons impressed again in his second game as a Tiger, completing 19 of 29 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Jamal Roberts took care of the ground game with 125 yards and a touchdown. Both Donovan Olugbode and Cayden Lee recorded more than 120 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Last Time Out, Troy: The Trojans took down Alabama State 34-17, improving their record to 2-0. Their first win of the season came against Sam Houston, which they defeated 24-21.

Last Meeting: Oct. 5, 2019, Missouri defeated Troy 42-10 in Columbia.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Passing: Austin Simmons — 544 yards, seven touchdowns

Rushing: Jamal Roberts — 172 yards, two touchdowns

Receving: Donovan Olugbode — 228 yards, three touchdowns

Troy Stat Leaders

Passing: Goose Crowder — 366 yards, four touchdowns

Rushing: Jaheim Merriweather — 149 yards, three touchdown

Receiving: TK Keyes — 167 yards, two touchdown

Saturday's matchup will be Missouri's last nonconference game of the season, as both teams look to extend their winning streaks to three games and remain undefeated. Following the game against Troy, Missouri will begin SEC play on the road against Mississippi State on Sept. 26.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.