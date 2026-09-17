Recapping Week 2 and Previewing the Troy Contest on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

Reporters Killian Wright and Zach Knox-Doyle looked back at Missouri's 38-21 win at Kansas in Week 2 and previewed Missouri's final nonconference game against Troy on Saturday in the most recent episode of the 'All Things Mizzou' podcast.

Wright and Knox-Doyle spent the first half of the show discussing what impressed them the most from Missouri in the victory and what is in need of improvement ahead of Troy and an approaching SEC schedule. The reporters closed the podcast with a preview of Troy, some of the Trojans' top players and what to look for from Missouri on Saturday.

You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Border War recap

Sep 11, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) warms up on the sidelines against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wright and Knox-Doyle kicked the episode off with analysis of the Tigers' passing game led by Austin Simmons. The duo believes the national attention the senior quarterback has received is well deserved due to his ball placement, pocket awareness and vision downfield. The pair was also impressed by the improved pass rush led by a standout performance from Daeden Hopkins.

After detailing what stood out to the two reporters, they spent the rest of the episode's first segment conversing on what is in need of improvement. Wright and Knox-Doyle primarily focused on a run game that is in need of better protection and a secondary that left many receivers open against Kansas.

The two began to give insight about how the Tigers can fix these problems before diving into Saturday's matchup against Troy.

Troy preview

Troy Trojans quarterback Goose Crowder (9) throws the ball as Troy Trojans take on Jacksonville State Gamecocks during the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. Troy Trojans lead Jacksonville State Gamecocks 13-7 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although Troy is not a Power Four opponent, Missouri On SI's reporters see a lot of strengths from a variety of players on Troy's roster. Between quarterback Goose Crowder and all-conference defensive end Donnie Smith, Troy has several talented players that could give Missouri some challenges on Saturday.

The reporters also analyzed a few defensive lineman, running backs and a standout wide receiver on Troy's roster while diving into an elaborate offensive system. Troy is led by offensive coordinator Adam Austin, who runs slow mesh and wide-split run pass options, after leading Tarleton State to the second most points per game across college football in 2025.

After previewing Troy's roster and the strengths they will present to the Tigers, Wright and Knox-Doyle previewed what Missouri needs to do to impress. The two closed the episode with final score predictions, Wright chose Missouri 41-14 and Knox-Doyle favored the Tigers 52-17.

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