How To Watch: Missouri Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

After a long offseason and action-packed fall camp, the Missouri Tigers are finally set to kick off the regular season on Thursday night against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

For the Tigers, all eyes will be on new quarterback Brady Cook, who will make his first collegiate start.

Luckily for Cook, he will have a plethora of weapons available at his disposal at all the skill positions, including a solid running back room led by the trio of Nathaniel Peat, Elijah Young, and Cody Schrader.

"During fall camp, Nate (Peat) has been dealing with a couple of soft tissue injuries," Drinkwitz said. "We're hopeful that we're past it, but we don't know that he would be available for 100% of the carries."

"Cody Schrader's been the most consistent player for us throughout camp, and Elijah Young has proven that he can do it on this stage."

At receiver, the Tigers will also have some exciting new additions to the roster, most notably freshman standout Luther Burder, who is one of the most decorated recruits in program history and is expected to be one of the Tigers' top targets from the get go.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Tigers matchup against the Bulldogs on Thursday night:

Game Information: Missouri Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Date/Time: Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Spread: Missouri - 20.5

Over Under: 61.5

Moneyline: Texas -1613 (-110), Lousiana Monroe +750 (-118)

TV/Streaming: ESPNU, fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: TIGER RADIO NETWORK

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here