Eliah Drinkwitz Offers Update on Tigers' running back group

Drinkwitz discussed how the Tigers will use all three running backs ahead of the season.

As the Missouri Tigers prepare for their season opener on Thursday against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, they do so hoping to continue working their way back into SEC contender status.

Doing so, of course, is easier said than done when you have to replace one of the best players in the nation from last season. Running back Tyler Badie, a First Team All-SEC and Second Team All-American member, is now in the NFL, meaning his production must be replaced.

Badie rushed for 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns on 268 carries, averaging six yards per carry. He was also impactful through the air, adding 54 receptions for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

Simply put, replacing his production will be easier said than done for coach Eliah Drinkwitz and his staff. However, Drinkwitz believes that they have a trio of running backs capable of leading the way out of the backfield this season.

The Tigers' running back room will feature a trio of Elijah Young, Cody Schrader, and Nathaniel Peat, who has dealt with an injury during camp.

"During fall camp, Nate (Peat) has been dealing with a couple of soft tissue injuries," Drinkwitz said. "We're hopeful that we're past it, but we don't know that he would be available for 100% of the carries."

"Cody Schrader's been the most consistent player for us throughout camp, and Elijah Young has proven that he can do it on this stage."

Young served as Badie's backup last season, recording 162 rushing yards and one touchdown on 37 carries, appearing in just eight games. Both Schrader and Peat transferred to Missouri following the 2021 season and offer experience in the backfield.

In his final season at Stanford, Peat rushed for 404 yards and three touchdowns on 79 carries. Schrader had by far the best 2021 season of the three backs at Truman State. He rushed for a NCAA-D-II leading 2,074 rushing yards on 300 carries, including 24 touchdowns, earning him 2021 Co-GLVC Offensive Player of the Year.

"Those three guys will be our three primary backs," Drinkwitz said. "Whoever gets the hot hands or hot legs, I guess, would be the guy that's going to continue on."

"Each have their own strengths and things that they do well, so we'll play to those strengths until we feel like one has shown that they can handle the whole load."

While a running back by committee approach is not always ideal, when you have three backs as talented as the Tigers do, it isn't a bad problem to have for Drinkwitz and his staff. However, as the season goes on, the running back position will be one to watch as they hope one of the three establishes himself as the lead back heading into conference play.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here