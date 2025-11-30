Initial Reaction to Mizzou's Win Over Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Missouri's win over Arkansas to close the regular season was a fitting end for the Tigers' 2025 campaign.
All of the issues — ineffective pass game, turnovers and costly moments on special teams — were as noticeable as ever, but so were the strengths of an elite rushing attack and pass rush.
Additionally, the win comes two days after Eli Drinkwitz signed a six-year extension with the program following months of speculation that he could leave for the head job at Penn State, LSU or Florida.
Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gave his thoughts on the win for the Tigers, Drinkwitz's extension and what this season says about the program is in his post game reaction from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. You can watch his reaction via the YouTube link below.