Initial Reactions to Mizzou's Loss to Texas A&M, End of Playoff Hopes
Missouri football reporters give their analysis from the Tigers' loss to the Aggies.
In this story:
COLUMBIA, Mo. — No. 22 Missouri was initially on path to at least put itself in situation to upset No. 3 Texas A&M.
But a strip sack right before the end of the first half on true freshman quarterback Matt Zollers derailed those plans, quickly turning a 0-7 game into a 0-14 deficit for the Tigers.
Then in the second half, Missouri looked as if it would be able to forge a comeback, but a fake punt and explosive plays from Texas A&M sealed the victory for the Aggies.
Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their analysis from the loss and what it means for the Tigers' season at the link below.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Published