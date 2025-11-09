Mizzou Central

Initial Reactions to Mizzou's Loss to Texas A&M, End of Playoff Hopes

Missouri football reporters give their analysis from the Tigers' loss to the Aggies.

Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts rushes in the Missouri matchup against Texas A&M at Faurot Field.
Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts rushes in the Missouri matchup against Texas A&M at Faurot Field. / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI
In this story:

COLUMBIA, Mo. — No. 22 Missouri was initially on path to at least put itself in situation to upset No. 3 Texas A&M.

But a strip sack right before the end of the first half on true freshman quarterback Matt Zollers derailed those plans, quickly turning a 0-7 game into a 0-14 deficit for the Tigers.

Then in the second half, Missouri looked as if it would be able to forge a comeback, but a fake punt and explosive plays from Texas A&M sealed the victory for the Aggies.

Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their analysis from the loss and what it means for the Tigers' season at the link below.

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.

Home/Football