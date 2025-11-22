Initial Reactions to No. 22 Mizzou's Loss to No. 8 Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — For the fourth time this season, the No. 22 Missouri Tigers have lost in the Southeastern Conference. This time, it came at the hands of the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners, losing 17-6 on the road.
Nothing about this game was pretty and it was all because of both squads' defensive units. The Tiger defense allowed only 276 yards of offense, while sacking Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer twice.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, Oklahoma's defense was just a little sharper. Though the Tigers outgained Oklahoma, the Sooners had a few more big plays and shut down Missouri more consistently.
Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on the loss from Norman following the game. The two discussed Missouri's two questionable fourth-down decisions, the offensive inefficiency, a great defensive performance and more from the Tigers.
You can hear their thoughts with the link below.
The Tiger offense just wasn't effective enough to get the ball down the field. Despite a few big plays from quarterback Beau Pribula, the passing game was extremely ineffective, as well.
If it weren't for Missouri's defense, this game could have ended far worse.
"Offensively, our inability to score touchdowns in the red zone, or have any type of conversions in the third quarter," Drinkwitz said after the game. "Defense gave us every chance in the world. Just didn't get it done.”
In Pribula's return, he finished with 231 passing yards and two interceptions on 20-for-36 passing. The two interceptions were heavily contested looks that would've taken some sort of miracle to come down with.
He did make a few good tosses and gave his team a chance to score some points. But that was the exact issue. The Tigers could not get into the end zone.
“Wasn't good enough by anybody, but I was really proud of the courage that he showed," Drinkwitz said. "I thought he ran hard. I thought he distributed the ball well. I thought he made good decisions for the most part. Ultimately, the two takeaways or two turnovers hurt at the end, but I'm proud of the courage he showed."
One play really made the difference in this game, being Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Satenga's 87-yard touchdown. That play itself was the longest of the game by either team and was the only true chunk play, as well. The score put the Sooners 7-3 in the second quarter.
The Tigers have one more game remaining in the regular season, going on the road to face the Arkansas Razorbacks at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29.