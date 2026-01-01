Mizzou Freshman Offensive Lineman, Sophomore Cornerback to Enter Transfer Portal

Two Missouri Tigers have opted to enter the transfer portal on Thursday, per reports. Redshirt sophomore cornerback Shamar McNeil is one of the two and the other is freshman offensive lineman Keiton Jones, as reported by Pete Nakos. Jones was a member of the 2025 recruiting class.



McNeil only played in 27 snaps this season, making an appearance against Central Arkansas. He recorded one tackle and a pass deflection against the Bears in Week 1 of the season.



Jones played only eight snaps this season. He was a member of the 2025 class, where he was ranked No. 524 in the country and No. 36 at the position. Jones is a native of Coffeyville, Kansas, and had offers from schools like Kansas State, Alabama, Auburn, Illinois and others coming out of high school.

The transfer portal window officially opens Friday and closes Jan. 16. The Tigers now have 19 transfer portal departures that have been made official. To keep up with all of the transfer movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

