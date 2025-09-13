Instant Analysis of Mizzou's Win Over Louisiana
COLUMIBIA, Mo. — Watch the video below as Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps give their initial reactions from the Tigers' win over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in Week 3.
The Missouri Tigers followed the lead of the weather and came out hot in their game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, leading to their third victory of the season.
It was the Tigers' rushing game that dominated the scoring in Missouri's 52-10 victory. With a combined 427 yards across seven rushers, Louisiana could not find a way to stop the Tigers from breaking through.
"We didn't tackle very well," Louisiana head coach Mike Desormeaux. "I think a lot of that has to do with him."
"Him" being Louisiana-Monroe transfer Ahmad Hardy, who carried the first touchdown of the game in on a 7-yard rush. He had 46 total yards on the first drive of the play and no intentions of stopping there.
"Last season, they beat (Hardy's former team) by 14 Points," Hardy said following the win. "And I was telling the guys, this was a little personal, so I wanted to beat them. I wasn't really focused on the yards. I just wanted to beat wanted to beat them and it came with it."
Alongside Hardy's 250 yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Beau Pribula spun the ball well, until being taken out in the third quarter when the Tigers' were up 45-10. Pribula threw for 174 yard and had two touchdowns against the Ragin' Cajuns. He did find himself with his first interception of the season, however.
“About time," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "Let’s get it out of the way so people could quit asking us all about it, move on. I mean, it was a Cover 2, probably should have moved onto the box to the field, but he didn’t. The only thing about Beau is, when he makes a mistake, he owns it, moves on.”
Most of the second half was dominated by the teams freshman and young guys getting opportunities to learn and make mistakes. Running back Marquise Davis racked up 113 yards and a touchdown of his own to start the fourth quarter. Backup quarterback Matt Zollers also went 2-2 on passes, but failed on a rush of his own, losing four yards.
"I was really proud of that two group coming in there," Drinkwitz said. "I think they ran the ball every play they ran and did a nice job."