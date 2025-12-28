Instant Reaction to Mizzou's Loss to Virginia in the Gator Bowl

Missouri closed its season Saturday night with a 13-7 loss to No. 19 Virginia in the Gator Bowl on Saturday night.



Moments after the game, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on the Tigers' performance. You can watch their reaction using the YouTube link below.

Missouri scored with ease on its first drive of the game, taking the ball 74 yards down the field in seven plays and three minutes before topping it off with a five-yard touchdown rush from Jamal Roberts. The run game broke out for explosive plays and it was complemented by a passing game that added quick ryhthym.

But that drive was a far exception for what the unit would do for the remainder of the game. After that drive, Missouri had four three-and-outs and threw an interception.



The game came down to Missouri's stagnant offense, with the Tigers forcing a punt by creating a three-and-out, receiving the ball at their own 18 with 1:32 remaining and trailing by six points. True freshman quarterback Matt Zollers completed passes of 11, 14, 7 and 24 on the drive, but took a hit to the head on a third-and-10 that forced him to be removed from the game on Missouri's final attempt.

On the fourth-and-10, walk-on quarterback Brett Brown through a laser to the end zone, but the pass was broken up by Virginia's defense.

Missouri was out-gained with 308 yards to 260, with Virginia holding the ball for 38:34 of the 60 minutes.



Missouri's offense was shorthanded, with the Tigers' starting quarterback and two starting receivers missing the game after announcing plans to enter the transfer portal. Additionally, starting tight end Brett Norfleet missed the game recovering from a minor injury procedure.



"I didn't do a good enough job calling plays tonight," head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who was calling plays for the first time since the 2022 season, said. "It's on me."

Defensively, Missouri failed to get off the field too many times. Virginia converted 15 of its 27 third and fourth-down attempts.



Virginia put together a 19-play, 75-yard drive in the opening 10:07 of the second half that ended in the Caveliers' sole touchdown of the game, with Harrison Waylee punching in a two-yard carry.

The loss places Missouri at 8-5 to end the season. It's the first bowl game the Tigers have lost since 2022. It drops Drinkwitz's record in bowl games with Missouri to 2-3.

