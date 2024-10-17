Interceptions and Unforced Errors are Red Flags of Auburn's Offense
The Auburn Tigers have plenty of high-level talent on the offensive side of the ball this season, but utilizing it to the best of their ability so far has proven a challenge. With a loaded receiving core and one of the SEC's best running backs, the only question mark on their offense remains at quarterback.
Auburn's current starter at the signal-calling spot is senior Payton Thorne, a five-year college football veteran. To date, he's thrown for 1,238 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's completed 77 of his 129 passes for a 59.7% completion percentage.
When Thorne began to struggle leading up to the Tiger's matchup with New Mexico, head coach Hugh Freeze slotted in redshirt freshman Hank Brown. He showed promise against the Lobos, finishing with 235 yards and four touchdowns in the air, bringing the team to a 45-19 win. He came back down to earth the game after with a poor first-quarter showing against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The common theme between their bad games was interceptions. In the Tigers' 21-14 loss to California, Thorne threw four interceptions compared to one touchdown. He got a game off against the Lobos, but his name was called again against Arkansas. In the first quarter alone, Brown, his backup, threw three interceptions.
Thorne took his place shortly after and rallied the Tigers to a certain extent, but they still fell short. Thorne threw two touchdown passes compared to one interception in three quarters of play, still losing 24-14. In that three-game stretch, the two quarterbacks threw eight interceptions.
Despite their turnover struggles, Auburn was able to keep their opponent within striking distance. They still did lose those games but if they were able to minimize those mistakes, their results may be different. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz sees that Auburn is turnover-prone, but could make the game closer if they can't force them.
"This Auburn team very easily could have a different record if they just cleaned up those turnovers,” Drinkwtiz said. “So they have our full attention.”
Auburn has a variety of talent on both sides of the ball and outside of their turnover issues, are a team that is very capable of beating good teams.
“I think Auburn is a very dangerous football team,” Drinkwitz said. “When you look at the statistics that they have on both sides of the ball, there's really only one glaring weakness that they've had and it shows up in all their losses, which is turnovers.”
Thorne is very capable of making high-level throws, especially to his favorite receiving target KeAndre Lambert-Smith. He's a reliable receiving target that is physical at the catch point and excels in jump ball situations, which makes the quarterback's job much easier.
If Missouri can force Thorne into making bad throws, resulting in a turnover, a wide-open door to beating their opponent is open. Missouri themselves have not had those same turnover issues, so minimizing them on the offensive side of the ball will also be important.
The battle of the Tigers on Homecoming kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19 at Faurot Field against the Auburn Tigers.
