Mizzou RB Ahmad Hardy Earns Second All-American Nod

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy and offensive tackle Keagen Trost were named to the AP's All-American teams Monday morning, the second all-american recognition for both players.

Hardy was named to the AP's All-American first-team after also being named to Walter Camp's first-team. With the AP and Walter Camp recognition, Hardy has now earned two of the five pieces of recognition required to be considered a consensus all-american. He'll need to also earn first-team spots on the all-american teams from the Football Writers Association of America, the American Football Coaches Association and The Sporting News to be a consensus all-american.

Hardy would become the 15th consensus all-american in program history and just the second running back, joining Cody Schrader in 2023.

Trost, a Wake Forest transfer, started all 12 games for Missouri at right tackle. He was named to the AP's All-American third-team.

Missouri Consensus All-Americans

1941 - L, Darold Jenkins

1960 - E, Danny LaRose

1965 - DB, Johnny Roland

1968 - DB, Roger Wehril

1978 - TE, Kellen Winslow

1986 - OL, John Clay

1999 - OL, Rob Riti

2007 - TE, Martin Rucker

2008 - TE, Chase Coffman

2007, 2008 - All-purpose, Jeremy Maclin

2010 - TE, Michael Egnew

2013 - DL, Michael Sam

2014 - DL, Shane Ray

2023 - RB, Cody Schrader

AP First Team Offense

Wide receiver —Makai Lemon, Southern California, junior, 5-11, 195, Los Angeles.

Wide receiver — Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, sophomore, 6-3, 223, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Wide receiver — Skylar Bell, UConn, senior, 6-0, 185, New York, N.Y.

Tackle — Francis Mauigoa, Miami, junior, 6-6, 335,Ili’ili, American Samoa.

Tackle — Spencer Fano, Utah, junior, 6-6, 308, Spanish Fork, Utah.

Guard — Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon, senior, 6-5, 318, Denver.

Guard — Beau Stephens, Iowa, senior, 6-5, 315, Blue Springs, Missouri.

Center — Logan Jones, Iowa, graduate, 6-3, 202, Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Tight end — Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt, graduate, 6-4, 235, Denton, Texas.

Quarterback — Fernando Mendoza, Indiana, junior, 6-5, 225, Miami.

Running back — Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame, junior, 6-0, 214, St. Louis.

Running back — Ahmad Hardy, Missouri, sophomore, 5-10, 210, Oma, Mississippi.

Kicker — Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii, senior, 6-2, 200, Tokyo.

All-purpose — KC Concepcion, Texas A&M, junior, 5-11, 190, Charlotte, North Carolina.

AP First Team Defense

Edge rusher — David Bailey, Texas Tech, senior, 6-3, 250, Irvine, California.

Edge rusher — Cashius Howell, Texas A&M, senior, 6-2, 248, Kansas City, Missouri.

Interior lineman — Kayden McDonald, Ohio State, junior, 6-3, 326, Suwanee, Georgia.

Interior lineman — Landon Robinson, Navy, senior, 6-0, 287, Fairlawn, Ohio.

Linebacker — Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech, senior, 6-1, 235, Wichita Falls, Texas.

Linebacker — Arvell Reese, Ohio State, junior, 6-4, 243, Cleveland.

Linebacker — CJ Allen, Georgia, junior, 6-1, 235, Barnesville, Georgia.

Cornerback — Leonard Moore, Notre Dame, sophomore, 6-2, 195, Round Rock, Texas.

Cornerback — Mansoor Delane, LSU, senior, 6-0, 190, Silver Spring, Maryland.

Safety — Caleb Downs, Ohio State, junior, 6-0, 205, Hoschton, Georgia.

Safety — Bishop Fitzgerald, Southern California, senior, 5-11, 205, Woodbridge, Virginia.

Defensive back — Jakari Foster, Louisiana Tech, senior, 6-0, 211, Piedmont, Alabama.

Punter — Cole Maynard, Western Kentucky, senior, 6-1, 180, Mooresville, North Carolina.

Second Team Offense

Wide receiver — Carnell Tate, Ohio State, junior, 6-3, 195, Chicago.

Wide receiver — Malachi Toney, Miami, freshman, 5-11, 188, Liberty City, Florida.

Wide receiver — Danny Scudero, San Jose State, sophomore, 5-9, 174, San Jose, California.

Tackle — Kadyn Proctor, Alabama, junior, 6-7, 366, Des Moines, Iowa.

Tackle — Carter Smith, Indiana, junior, 6-5, 313, Powell, Ohio.

Guard — Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State, junior, 6-4, 323, Graham, Washington.

Guard — Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M, graduate, 6-5, 325, Dallas.

Center – Jake Slaughter, Florida, senior, 6-4, 303, Sparr, Florida.

Tight end — Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon, junior, 6-3, 245, Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Quarterback — Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt, graduate, 6-0, 207, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Running back — Emmett Johnson, Nebraska, junior, 5-11, 200, Minneapolis.

Running back — Kewan Lacy, Mississippi, sophomore, 5-11, 210, Dallas.

Kicker — Tate Sandell, Oklahoma, junior, 5-9, 182, Port Neches, Texas.

All-purpose — Wayne Knight, James Madison, junior, 5-7, 190, Smyrna, Delaware.

AP Second Team Defense

Edge rusher — Rueben Bain Jr., Miami, junior, 6-3, 270, Miami.

Edge rusher — John Henry Daley, Utah, sophomore, 6-4, 255, Alpine, Utah.

Interior lineman — A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech, junior, 6-3, 300, Houston.

Interior lineman — Peter Woods, Clemson, junior, 6-3, 310, Alabaster, Alabama.

Linebacker — Sonny Syles, Ohio State, senior, 6-5, 243, Pickerington, Ohio.

Linebacker — Anthony Hill Jr., Texas, junior, 6-3, 238, Denton, Texas.

Linebacker — Red Murdock, Buffalo, graduate, 6-1, 240, Petersburg, Virginia.

Cornerback — D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana, junior, 5-9, 173, Miami.

Cornerback — Chris Johnson, San Diego State, senior, 6-0, 195, Eastvale, California.

Safety — Dillon Thieneman, Oregon, junior, 6-0, 205, Westfield, Indiana.

Safety — Louis Moore, Indiana, senior, 5-11, 200, Mesquite, Texas.

Defensive back — Hezekiah Masses, California, senior, 6-1, 185, Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Punter — Brett Thorson, Georgia, senior, 6-2, 235, Melbourne, Australia.

AP Third Team Offense

Wide receiver — Eric McAlister, TCU, senior, 6-3, 205, Azie, Texas.

Wide receiver — Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee, junior, 6-5, 200, Midland, Texas.

Wide receiver — Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State, junior, 6-2, 200, Allen, Texas.

Tackle — Keagen Trost, Missouri, graduate, 6-4, 316, Kankakee, Illinois.

Tackle — Brian Parker II, Duke, junior, 6-5, 305, Cincinnati.

Guard — Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech, senior, 6-4, 330, Royston, Georgia.

Guard — Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati, sophomore, 6-3, 320, Dayton, Ohio.

Center — Iapani Laloulu, Oregon, junior, 6-2, 329, Honolulu.

Tight end — Michael Trigg, Baylor, senior, 6-4, 240, Tampa, Florida.

Quarterback — Julian Sayin, Ohio State, redshirt freshman, 6-1, 208, Carlsbad, California.

Running back — Cam Cook, Jacksonville State, junior, 5-11, 200, Round Rock, Texas.

Running back — Kaytron Allen, Penn State, senior, 5-11, 219, Norfolk, Virginia.

Kicker — Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech, junior, 6-1, 205, Kennedale, Texas.

All-purpose — Jadarian Price, Notre Dame, junior, 5-11, 210, Denison, Texas.

AP Third Team Defense

Edge rusher — Caden Curry, Ohio State, senior, 6-3, 260, Greenwood, Indiana.

Edge rusher — Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan, senior, 6-3, 250, New York.

Interior lineman — Tyrique Tucker, Indiana, junior, 6-0, 302, Norfolk, Virginia.

Interior lineman — Lee Hunter, Texas Tech, senior, 6-4, 330, Mobile, Alabama.

Linebacker — Aiden Fisher, Indiana, senior, 6-1, 231, Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Linebacker — Caden Fordham, North Carolina State, graduate, 6-1, 230, Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Linebacker — Owen Long, Colorado State, sophomore, 6-2, 230, Whittier, California.

Cornerback — Avieon Terrell, Clemson, junior, 5-11, 180, Atlanta.

Cornerback — Treydan Stukes, Arizona, senior, 6-2, 200, Litchfield Park, Arizona.

Safety — Michael Taaffe, Texas, senior, 6-0, 189, Austin, Texas.

Safety — Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo, senior, 6-2, 202, Tampa, Florida.

Defensive back — Bray Hubbard, Alabama, junior, 6-2, 213, Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Punter — Ryan Eckley, Michigan State, junior, 6-2, 207, Lithia, Florida.

