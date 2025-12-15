Mizzou Central

Mizzou RB Ahmad Hardy Earns Second All-American Nod

Hardy and offensive tackle Keagen Trost were named to the AP's All-American teams Monday.
Joey Van Zummeren|
Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy (29) runs for yardage in the fourth quarter of a game against Mississippi State on Saturday
Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy (29) runs for yardage in the fourth quarter of a game against Mississippi State on Saturday | Cal Tobias/MissouriOnSI

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy and offensive tackle Keagen Trost were named to the AP's All-American teams Monday morning, the second all-american recognition for both players.

Hardy was named to the AP's All-American first-team after also being named to Walter Camp's first-team. With the AP and Walter Camp recognition, Hardy has now earned two of the five pieces of recognition required to be considered a consensus all-american. He'll need to also earn first-team spots on the all-american teams from the Football Writers Association of America, the American Football Coaches Association and The Sporting News to be a consensus all-american.

Hardy would become the 15th consensus all-american in program history and just the second running back, joining Cody Schrader in 2023.

Trost, a Wake Forest transfer, started all 12 games for Missouri at right tackle. He was named to the AP's All-American third-team.

Missouri Consensus All-Americans

1941 - L, Darold Jenkins
1960 - E, Danny LaRose
1965 - DB, Johnny Roland
1968 - DB, Roger Wehril
1978 - TE, Kellen Winslow
1986 - OL, John Clay
1999 - OL, Rob Riti
2007 - TE, Martin Rucker
2008 - TE, Chase Coffman
2007, 2008 - All-purpose, Jeremy Maclin
2010 - TE, Michael Egnew
2013 - DL, Michael Sam
2014 - DL, Shane Ray
2023 - RB, Cody Schrader

AP First Team Offense

Wide receiver —Makai Lemon, Southern California, junior, 5-11, 195, Los Angeles.

Wide receiver — Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, sophomore, 6-3, 223, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Wide receiver — Skylar Bell, UConn, senior, 6-0, 185, New York, N.Y.

Tackle — Francis Mauigoa, Miami, junior, 6-6, 335,Ili’ili, American Samoa.

Tackle — Spencer Fano, Utah, junior, 6-6, 308, Spanish Fork, Utah.

Guard — Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon, senior, 6-5, 318, Denver.

Guard — Beau Stephens, Iowa, senior, 6-5, 315, Blue Springs, Missouri.

Center — Logan Jones, Iowa, graduate, 6-3, 202, Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Tight end — Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt, graduate, 6-4, 235, Denton, Texas.

Quarterback — Fernando Mendoza, Indiana, junior, 6-5, 225, Miami.

Running back — Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame, junior, 6-0, 214, St. Louis.

Running back — Ahmad Hardy, Missouri, sophomore, 5-10, 210, Oma, Mississippi.

Kicker — Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii, senior, 6-2, 200, Tokyo.

All-purpose — KC Concepcion, Texas A&M, junior, 5-11, 190, Charlotte, North Carolina.

AP First Team Defense

Edge rusher — David Bailey, Texas Tech, senior, 6-3, 250, Irvine, California.

Edge rusher — Cashius Howell, Texas A&M, senior, 6-2, 248, Kansas City, Missouri.

Interior lineman — Kayden McDonald, Ohio State, junior, 6-3, 326, Suwanee, Georgia.

Interior lineman — Landon Robinson, Navy, senior, 6-0, 287, Fairlawn, Ohio.

Linebacker — Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech, senior, 6-1, 235, Wichita Falls, Texas.

Linebacker — Arvell Reese, Ohio State, junior, 6-4, 243, Cleveland.

Linebacker — CJ Allen, Georgia, junior, 6-1, 235, Barnesville, Georgia.

Cornerback — Leonard Moore, Notre Dame, sophomore, 6-2, 195, Round Rock, Texas.

Cornerback — Mansoor Delane, LSU, senior, 6-0, 190, Silver Spring, Maryland.

Safety — Caleb Downs, Ohio State, junior, 6-0, 205, Hoschton, Georgia.

Safety — Bishop Fitzgerald, Southern California, senior, 5-11, 205, Woodbridge, Virginia.

Defensive back — Jakari Foster, Louisiana Tech, senior, 6-0, 211, Piedmont, Alabama.

Punter — Cole Maynard, Western Kentucky, senior, 6-1, 180, Mooresville, North Carolina.

Second Team Offense

Wide receiver — Carnell Tate, Ohio State, junior, 6-3, 195, Chicago.

Wide receiver — Malachi Toney, Miami, freshman, 5-11, 188, Liberty City, Florida.

Wide receiver — Danny Scudero, San Jose State, sophomore, 5-9, 174, San Jose, California.

Tackle — Kadyn Proctor, Alabama, junior, 6-7, 366, Des Moines, Iowa.

Tackle — Carter Smith, Indiana, junior, 6-5, 313, Powell, Ohio.

Guard — Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State, junior, 6-4, 323, Graham, Washington.

Guard — Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M, graduate, 6-5, 325, Dallas.

Center – Jake Slaughter, Florida, senior, 6-4, 303, Sparr, Florida.

Tight end — Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon, junior, 6-3, 245, Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Quarterback — Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt, graduate, 6-0, 207, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Running back — Emmett Johnson, Nebraska, junior, 5-11, 200, Minneapolis.

Running back — Kewan Lacy, Mississippi, sophomore, 5-11, 210, Dallas.

Kicker — Tate Sandell, Oklahoma, junior, 5-9, 182, Port Neches, Texas.

All-purpose — Wayne Knight, James Madison, junior, 5-7, 190, Smyrna, Delaware.

AP Second Team Defense

Edge rusher — Rueben Bain Jr., Miami, junior, 6-3, 270, Miami.

Edge rusher — John Henry Daley, Utah, sophomore, 6-4, 255, Alpine, Utah.

Interior lineman — A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech, junior, 6-3, 300, Houston.

Interior lineman — Peter Woods, Clemson, junior, 6-3, 310, Alabaster, Alabama.

Linebacker — Sonny Syles, Ohio State, senior, 6-5, 243, Pickerington, Ohio.

Linebacker — Anthony Hill Jr., Texas, junior, 6-3, 238, Denton, Texas.

Linebacker — Red Murdock, Buffalo, graduate, 6-1, 240, Petersburg, Virginia.

Cornerback — D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana, junior, 5-9, 173, Miami.

Cornerback — Chris Johnson, San Diego State, senior, 6-0, 195, Eastvale, California.

Safety — Dillon Thieneman, Oregon, junior, 6-0, 205, Westfield, Indiana.

Safety — Louis Moore, Indiana, senior, 5-11, 200, Mesquite, Texas.

Defensive back — Hezekiah Masses, California, senior, 6-1, 185, Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Punter — Brett Thorson, Georgia, senior, 6-2, 235, Melbourne, Australia.

AP Third Team Offense

Wide receiver — Eric McAlister, TCU, senior, 6-3, 205, Azie, Texas.

Wide receiver — Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee, junior, 6-5, 200, Midland, Texas.

Wide receiver — Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State, junior, 6-2, 200, Allen, Texas.

Tackle — Keagen Trost, Missouri, graduate, 6-4, 316, Kankakee, Illinois.

Tackle — Brian Parker II, Duke, junior, 6-5, 305, Cincinnati.

Guard — Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech, senior, 6-4, 330, Royston, Georgia.

Guard — Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati, sophomore, 6-3, 320, Dayton, Ohio.

Center — Iapani Laloulu, Oregon, junior, 6-2, 329, Honolulu.

Tight end — Michael Trigg, Baylor, senior, 6-4, 240, Tampa, Florida.

Quarterback — Julian Sayin, Ohio State, redshirt freshman, 6-1, 208, Carlsbad, California.

Running back — Cam Cook, Jacksonville State, junior, 5-11, 200, Round Rock, Texas.

Running back — Kaytron Allen, Penn State, senior, 5-11, 219, Norfolk, Virginia.

Kicker — Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech, junior, 6-1, 205, Kennedale, Texas.

All-purpose — Jadarian Price, Notre Dame, junior, 5-11, 210, Denison, Texas.

AP Third Team Defense

Edge rusher — Caden Curry, Ohio State, senior, 6-3, 260, Greenwood, Indiana.

Edge rusher — Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan, senior, 6-3, 250, New York.

Interior lineman — Tyrique Tucker, Indiana, junior, 6-0, 302, Norfolk, Virginia.

Interior lineman — Lee Hunter, Texas Tech, senior, 6-4, 330, Mobile, Alabama.

Linebacker — Aiden Fisher, Indiana, senior, 6-1, 231, Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Linebacker — Caden Fordham, North Carolina State, graduate, 6-1, 230, Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Linebacker — Owen Long, Colorado State, sophomore, 6-2, 230, Whittier, California.

Cornerback — Avieon Terrell, Clemson, junior, 5-11, 180, Atlanta.

Cornerback — Treydan Stukes, Arizona, senior, 6-2, 200, Litchfield Park, Arizona.

Safety — Michael Taaffe, Texas, senior, 6-0, 189, Austin, Texas.

Safety — Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo, senior, 6-2, 202, Tampa, Florida.

Defensive back — Bray Hubbard, Alabama, junior, 6-2, 213, Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Punter — Ryan Eckley, Michigan State, junior, 6-2, 207, Lithia, Florida.

Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

