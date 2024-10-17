'It's all About the Details': Manning Showing Growth in Sophomore Season
Though the No. 19 Missouri Tigers' game against UMass was more than finished receiver Joshua Manning recorded his first career touchdown and added to the blowout that had already ensued.
Manning was viewed as a potential breakout candidate for the Tigers for the 2024 season but had yet to record any true production before his score against the Minutemen. His score was the first of his career and was a moment he'd been waiting for. It hadn't been since his high school days that Manning had reached the endzone.
“I think it was about two years,” Manning said. “It was such a good feeling, a great feeling.”
After his 63-yard touchdown run against UMass and 68 yard performance overall, Manning now sits at eight receptions for 128 yards on the season. Manning did not see the field his freshman year at the receiver spot and only played on special teams. That was an important part of Manning's development to this date.
“It helped me with the game speed games playing in front of the big crowds, handling responsibilities,” Manning said. “Special teams, I feel like it helped my transition be a little smoother.”
Manning got his entire freshman year to gain practice reps at the receiver position. He entered the 2023 season as a 4-star recruit with great athleticism, but was very unpolished in his route running and pass-catching habits.
Manning was a high-level track and field athlete in high school and that speed has stuck with him, as demonstrated by his long touchdown. He still, however, displays flaws in his route running and other technical aspects. Those are areas he's improved in since entering college, but still hopes to display growth.
“I feel like my overall route running was a little raw last year and still in a little bit,” Manning said. “I’ve been learning and taking strides becoming better.”
Manning, against the Minutemen, didn't have to worry much about putting that route running to the test. On his touchdown-scoring play, he moved to the right side of the field in a pre-snap motion and ran a sweep route on a play-action pass. Quarterback Brady Cook connected with him fairly easily, leaving the rest of the work to Manning.
“I made the first man miss and then it was straight grass in front of me,” Manning said. “I was running for my life.”
The Tigers receiving core is full of versatile threats who can torch teams down the field with there speed, create plays with the ball in their hands and effectively run routes. Being a young receiver surrounded by talented players like Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr. would help any player in their position group, especially younger ones looking to learn. Manning has done just that and has applied it to his game.
“They help my game grow,” Manning said. “It’s all about the details and that is whats going to help separate you.”
Manning does not have a clear, defined role moving forward in the Tiger offense. The leading receiver for Cook and the Tiger offense fluctuates game-by-game, which doesn't neccesarily diminish his chances. There is now proof that Manning can be a contributor and if he is open, can make a play for his team.
Read More Missouri Tigers News:
Initial Availability Report - Mizzou vs. Auburn
Eli Drinkwitz Reflects on Time in Auburn Ahead of Week 8 Matchup
Hugh Freeze Describes Difficulty of Game Planning for Brady Cook