Is it Time to Worry About These Mizzou Offensive Lineman?: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on what the changes to the Tigers offensive line this week in practice could mean for players who are fighting for spots on the depth chart.
In March, Missouri Tigers offensive line coach Brandon Jones said Cayden Green, who started last year at left guard, would maybe move to left tackle in an "emergency situation."
It's still too early to set off alarms, but that's exactly where Green has been lining up this week in practice in sessions open to the media. For every other practice in fall camp before this week, redshirt junior Jayven Richardson had been taking the first reps at left tackle.
A different player lining up at left tackle than Richardson was an expected change going into the week, after what head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Saturday in regards to how close Richardson was to securing the starting job.
"We're gonna make a change next week and see," Drinkwitz told reporters. "The goal is to get the best five. And so we still got two more weeks to get there. So next week, we'll make a change and we're going to see if we got a different starting five next week to see what it looks like."
What's surprising about the change at left tackle though was that it was anybody besides Johnny Williams IV, who was presumed to be the only contender for the starting job beside Richardson. Instead, Williams, a transfer from West Virginia, was playing at right tackle with the second lineup as Richardson took the second left tackle reps.
The possible transition of Green this close to the start of the season certainly isn't a good sign for where the coaching staff feels both Richardson and Williams are at in their development and ability. To be moving pieces around in order to settle the most important position on the offensive line is also concerning for the group as a whole.
With Green sliding over, his usual spot was filled by Dominick Giudice, leaving open the right guard spot. Surprisingly, it was redshirt junior Curtis Peagler who filled that spot.
As much of this could be a well-earned competition by Peagler, the fact that that spot wasn't filled by Florida State transfer Jaylen Early nor redshirt sophomore Logan Reichert, is an unexpected downturn for both of their trajectories.
Reichert was a former four-star prospect and Early started six games just last year at Florida State.
Missouri has just over two weeks to figure out its offensive line, opening the season Aug. 28 against Central Arkansas.