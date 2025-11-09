Is Mizzou Still Ranked After Loss to Texas A&M?
As was the case last season, Missouri suffered an embarrassing loss to Texas A&M.
It wasn't as much of a meltdown for the Tigers as it was in 2024, but the loss in Week 11 to the Aggies pushed Missouri out of the race for the College Football Playoff and exposed Missouri's biggest flaws.
Despite the loss, Missouri was still ranked in the latest Coaches Poll from USA Today. The Tigers did drop seven spots in the poll though.
Coaches Poll — Week 11
No. 1 Ohio State (9-0)
No. 2 Indiana (10-0)
No. 3 Texas A&M (9-0)
No. 4 Alabama (8-1)
No. 5 Georgia (8-1)
No. 6 Oregon (8-1)
No. 7 Ole Miss (9-1)
No. 8 Texas Tech (9-1)
No. 9 Notre Dame (7-2)
No. 10 Texas (7-2)
No. 10 Oklahoma (7-2)
No. 12 Georgia Tech (8-1)
No. 12 BYU (8-1)
No. 14 Vanderbilt (8-2)
No. 15 Utah (7-2)
No. 16 Miami (FL) (7-2)
No. 17 Michigan (7-2)
No. 18 USC (7-2)
No. 19 Virginia (8-2)
No. 20 Tennessee (6-3)
No. 21 Louisville (7-2)
No. 22 Cincinnati (7-2)
No. 23 Pittsburgh (7-2)
No. 24 Missouri (6-3)
No. 25 James Madison (8-1)
Schools Dropped Out
No. 23 Memphis; No. 24 Iowa;
Others Receiving Votes
South Florida 99; North Texas 98; Iowa 81; Houston 73; Tulane 53; SMU 32; Illinois 15; Washington 12; Arizona 7; Nebraska 6; Memphis 6; Arizona State 3; Navy 2; San Diego State 1; East Carolina 1;
AP Poll
This post will be updated when the AP Poll is released at 1 p.m. CT.