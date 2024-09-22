"It's Not Good Enough": Cook led Offense Struggles in Vanderbilt Win
Regardless of how it's done, walking away with a victory in the SEC should never be discounted. The Missouri Tigers are able to say they did just that, but the offensive side of the ball showed major weakness in a 30-27 escape over Vanderbilt.
Quarterback Brady Cook is at the helm of the offense and he is very aware of the teams struggle to put points on the board.
"[It] starts with me and we got to find a way to put the ball in the endzone," Cook said.
The offensive struggles were glaring in the end zone. The Tigers only scored two touchdowns in four quarters and two overtime periods, while setting kicker Blake Craig up for six field goal attempts. His first two attempts came in scoring territory, where the Tiger backfield struggled in short-yardage situations to convert on third down.
Cook and the Tiger offense have had issues scoring in the redzone all year, which was made the most apparent against the Commodores.
"We need to score touchdowns," Cook said. "There's no reason we're kicking so many field goals after we get down to the redzone."
The fifth-year quarterback certainly took some responsibility for the Tigers offensive performance today. He threw for 226 passing yards and two touchdowns, with 23-completions on 37-attempts. His first touchdown pass connected with receiver Luther Burden III on a play-action roll out, witht he second also finding Burden in overtime. Even with his two scores in the air, Cook wants to see more.
Head coach Eli Drinkwits acknowledged the teams struggles in the red zone as well. In multiple trips, only three touchdowns were scored. One of those came during overtime, where each team starts at the 25-yard line. Truly, two-regulation touchdowns were scored in the redzone for the Tigers.
"There were some real positives in the way we ran the football, but not good enough in the red zone for sure when we're kicking that many field goals," Drinkwitz said.
Arguably the only bright spot on the offensive side of the ball was running back Nate Noel, who had a career high in rushing yards with 199 on 24 carries. His impact didn't go unnoticed and the Tigers might not have won if it weren't for his performance.
"[He's] a special player, I think we've all noticed that and known that," Drinkwitz said. "we just got to continue to finish drives for him."
Noel frequently set the Tigers up in the redzone and frequently touchdowns were not scored. Noel's 64-yard run was capped off with a touchdown from fellow backfield member Marcus Carroll, but other big runs were not rewarded with seven points. It all comes down to efficiency in the redzone, whether the ball is in the air or on the ground.
"We're just not able, in the red zone, to finish drives and we got to take a really hard look at that, on what we're not able to do in the red zone and why we're not able to get some touchdown from there," Drinkwitz said.
The Tigers now face a bye week after starting their season 4-0. Drinkwitz and the Tigers are soley focused on the bye week, not their next matchup on the road with Texas A&M.
"We got to go take a hard look at the Missouri tigers," Drinkwitz said. "We got to figure out why we're not executing the third downs in the red area, why we're kicking field goals, why we're missing tackles and why we're busting assignments."
After the much needed break for the Tigers, they travel to College Station for a clash with the Texas A&M Aggies, slated for 11 a.m. at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 5.