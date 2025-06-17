Jeremy Maclin Talks Mizzou Target Jacob Eberhart, Changes in Recruiting
Almost two decades after committing to play for the Missouri Tigers, Jeremy Maclin is now coaching someone who could be another St. Louis product to shine with the Tigers.
Maclin is entering his fifth season as the head coach at his alma matter of Kirkwood High School, where he coaches four-star prospect Jacob Eberhart.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound safety took an official visit to Missouri from June 6-8. The Tigers made the list of his seven top schools, which also featured Illinois, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon, Alabama and LSU.
In addition to safety, Eberhart plays at wide receiver for Kirkwood. To a former receiver like Maclin, the athleticism Eberhart has to play receiver gives him a rare skillset at defensive back.
"He's a big, strong, physical kid," Maclin said of Eberhart in an interview with Missouri On SI. "But he's also a kid that can run routes, get in and out of breaks. So I'd be a fool not to play him at both."
In his junior season, Eberhart hauled in three interceptions. When asked what Eberhart's best trait as a defensive back are, Maclin mentioned his range, being able to move with ease across all parts of the field. Maclin also highlighted his ability in pass defense.
"He has really good ball skills for a defensive player," Maclin said.
Maclin also restated his physicality, making him a willing and able tackler.
Off the field, Eberhart is the opposite of the menacing force that he is on it.
"Man, he's a great kid," Maclin said. "The life of the room. Always has a smile on his face."
Going through the recruiting process now is much different than it was when Maclin was going through it. Choosing where you go to school is not only a matter of what coaches you'll play for, but now also one with significant financial considerations.
"It's tough, because you want to make great relationships," Maclin said. "But with how transactional everything is, and even on the coaching side, you got to kind of make relationships. You got to like the place, but you definitely got to consider different things than what I had to consider kind of when I came out."
Eli Drinkwitz has attempted to form those authentic relationships with players, especially in the city of St. Louis. Coaching in the area, Maclin has recognized the work Drinkwitz has done to create strong connections in the city.
'He's doing a really good job," Maclin said of Drinkwitz. "A good job in the city of St. Louis, and really in the state of Missouri."
Drinkwitz has landed four commitments so far in the class of 2026, including Saint Louis University High linebacker Keenan Harris. The Tigers have yet to land a defensive back in the class.