Kansas Defensive Line is Biggest Threat to Mizzou Offense: The Extra Point
Missouri Tigers on SI football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down three Kansas defensive linemen who could cause issues for the Missouri offense and what head coach Eli Drinkwitz had to say about them.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Kansas Jayhawks pose multiple threats to the Missouri Tigers on both sides of the ball, ahead of their Saturday afternoon matchup.
Quarterback Jalon Daniels and wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. are the glaring threats on offense, but a trio of veteran defensive linemen on the other side of the ball, according to Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz, could give the Tiger offensive line a lot to handle.
"I think their D-line is their strength of their football team, between Dean Miller, Justice Finkley and D.J. [Withers]," Drinkwitz said on Tuesday. "I think they do as good a job as anybody rushing the passer. They’ve got great length. They chase the ball."
Defensive ends Dean Miller and Justice Finkley, along with defensive tackle D.J. Withers, easily could be the greatest challenge the Tiger offensive front has to face.
Miller has yet to be super productive this season, recording only one tackle through their first two games. But last season, he finished with 32 tackles and six sacks. He has an excellent pass-rushing pedigree that will give Missouri's tackles plenty to think about, given the moves Miller falls back on.
"Dean Miller is really tall," Drinkwitz said. "He's got burst off the edge. His length is a problem because of his one-arm stab; he's able to get on you before you can punch."
Withers is another player, this time on the inside, who could create some havoc. He's at two tackles and two sacks to start the season, almost surpassing the three total sacks he recorded last year.
"D.J. Withers is very explosive, twitchy," Drinkwitz said. "He’s got a little bit more bull rush, in my opinion, to him. He's excellent at pursuing the football, even if you are able to sit down his bull rush, his secondary move, I think, is really good."
That being said, the most productive so far of all the defensive linemen has been redshirt freshman Dakyus Brinkley. He's recorded six total tackles this season, but has yet to get to the backfield and sack any opposing quarterbacks. Junior Illinois transfer Alex Bray is also off to a solid start, recording five total tackles.