Mizzou CB Toriano Pride Jr. Has Chance to Boost Draft Stock at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Toriano Pride Jr. is probably the person who had the most to gain of any Missouri Tiger at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. He’s widely viewed as an undrafted prospect at the moment, but good testing numbers and drills could change that.

He’ll have that exact opportunity and he arguably needs to make a name for himself. It might be a current uphill battle for Pride, but showing off his speed, fluidity and jumping ability could give him a massive boost.



It’s safe to say that Pride knows that.

“I feel like this helps me out tremendously,” Pride said. “Friday, I can show them (that) I can run, I can show them I can broad jump, my field work. Show them I got good hips and stuff like that. So hopefully all that can just help me out in April.”

It is a big moment for Pride, but it’s also one that brings him plenty of nerves. He has a lot to prove during the week of the combine, which leaves minimal margin for error and, therefore, no room to be nervous.



“I texted my mom and dad the other day when I first got here. It's literally like a dream come true,” Pride said. “You're gonna have to get past the nerves anyway, especially at the next level, and then playing in big games.”

A lot of Pride’s development in his college career came from his time at Missouri. Lots of those improvements can be attributed to a few of his coaches, including positional coach Al Pogue and head coach Eli Drinkwitz.



Drinkwitz’s personality was something that stood out to Pride and allowed the two to form a deeper connection. For Pogue, it was the close time they spent together that grew that bond.

“I feel like I've grown a lot as a player and even as a person at Mizzou,” Pride said. “Coach Al Pogue, he had his hands on me all two years. That's a great coach. I love him. Coach Drink (is) always gonna be coach Drink, with the personality everything. I just feel like they just helped me form into the player I am today.”

Pride received tons of individual coaching from Pogue, who was an important part of Pride’s success and development. That coaching started as soon as Pride arrived at Missouri ahead of the 2024 season.



“As soon as I got there, he just helped me learn the game more than I already knew, talking about film getting treatment … so just working on my body and stuff like that,” Pride said. “But mainly just watching more film and learning more about the opponent I'm about to go against.”

Drinkwitz had recruited Pride out of high school, despite landing at Clemson. Drinkwitz even reached out to Pride before he was in Columbia.

“I've always had a relationship with him ever since he left Appalachian State and got to Mizzou,” Pride said. “He's always been texting me, always been in my head, recruiting me since high school.”

There are always conversations that are had when one group of veterans leaves a team and another rises up. Pride’s group of veterans, along with the five other Tigers at the NFL Combine, feel as if they’ve left Missouri in a better place than they found it.



Missouri has also seen an uptick in the number of players they have drafted on a yearly basis. This is something that Pride is honored to be a part of.

“Mizzou is already on the map. We're just trying to keep the keep it going, honestly,” Pride said. “Next year, they're gonna have some more guys. But, yeah, it's just a blessing to be a part of the six.”

According to Pride, he owes a lot to Missouri. He made a ton of connections and friendships throughout his time in Columbia that he will long be grateful for. Pride also said in Indianapolis that he’ll stop by in Columbia when he’s around after graduating and heading to the NFL.

“Everything the people, the people, the relationships, the players. I'm gonna miss the coaches, the nutritionist, just everything,” Pride said. “I'm gonna miss everything about Columbia.”

Read more Missouri Tigers News: