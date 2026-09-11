Live Blog: Mizzou Football Visits Kansas in Border War Matchup

LAWRENCE, KAN — Missouri (1-0) takes on Kansas (1-0) at 7 p.m. in Lawrence, Kansas, for the last Border War matchup until 2031.

The game marks the second since 2011 between the rivals, with last year's 42-31 Tiger victory marking the first in over a decade. The Tigers lead the overall series by a slim margin, but have bested Kansas in the last four games dating back to 2009.

However, the Tigers haven't visited David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium since 2005 and haven't won there in 25 years. The Jayhawks boast a 28-20-4 home record.

Both squads head into David Booth following substantial victories against FCS opponents. The Tigers are coming off a 54-14 Week 1 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Kansas had a decisive season opening win as well, defeating Long Island 51-6 in Jayhawk territory. Friday's matchup will be the first real test of the season for both teams.

Plenty of eyes will be on the team's respective quarterbacks, Kansas' Isaiah Marshall and Missouri's Austin Simmons. Sophomore Marshall and senior Simmons are in their first starting season — apart from Simmons' brief starting stint for two games at Ole Miss in 2025 — and much like the two teams, are coming off strong performances against weaker opponents.

Simmons was 17-for-19, throwing four touchdowns and 252 yards in less than a half of action and Marshall went 14-for-19 for 246 yards and two scores. Simmons' top targets were Donovan Olugbode and Cayden Lee, who combined for nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns. Marshall connected most with Buffalo transfer Nik McMillan, who accumulated 130 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.

Each team threw for over 300 yards and Kansas also dominated on the run. In 51 attempts, the Jayhawks ran for 277 yards, five touchdowns and had four backs with at least one score. On the Tigers front, Ahmad Hardy will miss his second straight contest, making Jamal Roberts the starting back. Despite a lackluster Week 1 from the back, Roberts' 63-yard touchdown to ice the Jayhawks at Faurot Field last season will not be forgotten during Friday's reunion.

Both teams will be looking to make a splash defensively after Kansas gave up 42 to the Tigers last season and following Missouri's singular sack in the season opener. Linebacker Bam Crouch is doubtful for the Jayhawks, putting more pressure on Kansas' 2025 leading tackler Trey Lathan. Many eyes will be on the Tigers' starting edge rushers Darris Smith and Langden Kitchen to lead a louder pass rush against Kansas.

How to Watch: Mizzou Football vs. Kansas

Who: Missouri (1-0) vs. Kansas (1-0)



When: Friday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. CT



Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Missouri



TV: FOX



Radio: Tiger Radio Network



Series: 58-54-9

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