Recapping Week 1 and Previewing the Border War Game on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

Following the Tigers' Week 1 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Missouri On SI reporters Killian Wright and Zach Knox-Doyle broke down the 54-14 victory. From an explosive offensive attack to a pass rush that left room for improvement, the reporters examined the good and the bad from Week 1 in the first half of the show.

During the second half of the show, Wright and Knox-Doyle switched gears to Friday's road matchup against Kansas. The two discussed Kansas' top strengths and weaknesses and how the Tigers can secure their first Border War victory in Lawrence, Kansas, since 2001.

You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Top takeaways from Week 1

The pair opened the show with discourse on Austin Simmons' debut. Although Simmons was expected to excel against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the two were still impressed by his performance. The Ole Miss transfer went 17-for-19 with 252 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Along with Simmons' strong start to the 2026 season, Wright and Knox-Doyle gave their thoughts on what appears to be a deep wide receiver room. Knox-Doyle focused on the one-two punch of Donovan Olugbode and Cayden Lee, while Wright honed in on the depth of the position.

Although the reporters were optimistic overall, they still acknowledged a few areas in need of growth. The two provided insight on a rushing attack that ran for 94 yards in 23 rushes in the first half and a pass rush that forced just one sack in the matchup.

Border War Preview

After spending the first half of the episode discussing the Tigers' past matchup, Missouri On SI's reporters looked to the future and previewed Friday's matchup between Missouri and Kansas.

Wright provided in-depth analysis on Kansas' quarterback Isaiah Marshall and a secondary that appears to be lacking a plethora of talent. Knox-Doyle detailed the Jayhawks' rush-heavy yet complex offensive attack and Associate Head Coach Andy Kotelnicki's importance. The pair are looking for Missouri to be aggressive in its passing attack and improved in its pass rush compared to Week 1.

Wright and Knox-Doyle finished the episode with their score predictions for the highly anticipated rivalry game. Both reporters had Missouri winning, Wright 31-21 and Knox-Doyle 38-24.

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