Live Blog: No. 23 Mizzou Opens SEC Play Against South Carolina
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The time to open SEC play has come for the Missouri Tigers, this time in the form of the South Carolina Gamecocks.
This was a matchup that did not end in favor of the Tigers last season, though it ended in an exciting finish. Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks should absolutely pose a challenge to Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers in a variety of ways.
"It's a really big challenge in all three phases," Drinkwitz told the media on Tuesday. "Going to be a really big challenge for our team."
Catch the scenes from Saturday's game with our live photo gallery.
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers and wide receiver Nyck Harbor will be the biggest offensive threats to keep an eye on, but the defensive unit as a whole will be tough to go against. It's a different group than last year, but still a unit that is solid.
"I think (defensive coordinator) Clayton White does an unbelievable job," Drinkwtiz said. "They lost some guys last year, but when you watch the tape, you don't really notice it."
Below are live updates for Missouri's matchup against South Carolina, along with more important information regarding the game.
Injury updates
- South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers will play against the Tigers, per Matt Zenitz. He was removed from the injury report on Friday.
- Missouri left tackle Cayden Green was a suprise on the injury report and will not play against South Carolina. He was added on Thursday and listed as probable, but a surprise switch will likely force Jayven Richardson into the starting left tackle spot.
Weather
- There's a slight chance for rain between 3 and 7 p.m., which could make a difference for Missouri's 6 p.m. kickoff.
Recruiting
The Tigers have a long list of visitors for both football and basketball on Saturday, including 4-star wing Aidan Chronister and 4-star WR commit Jabari Brady.
Confirmed football visitors:
- JUCO CB Jayden Swanson
- 4-star 2026 OT Johnnie Jones
- 3-star 2026 DL Brysen Wessell
- 3-star 2026 Baylor DT commit Jae'Lin Battle
- 4-star 2027 TE Jack Brown
Confirmed basketball visitors:
- 4-star 2026 SF Aidan Chronister
- 4-star 2027 CG commit Scottie Adkinson
How to Watch: South Carolina at Missouri
Who: Missouri (3-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. South Carolina (2-1, 0-1 SEC)
What: Week 4 of the college football season
When: Saturday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m.
Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
TV: ESPN
Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly, Color: Howard Richards, Sideline: Chris Gervino)
Series: Missouri leads 9-6