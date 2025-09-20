Live Photo Gallery: No. 23 Mizzou Football vs South Carolina for Mayor's Cup
Where fans may have needed sun block for the Missouri Tigers Week 3 game, they may need an umbrella for Southeastern Conference opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks for Week 4.
Rain is forecasted during the Tigers and Gamecocks matchup, but they are currently set to play as scheduled. The game is, yet again, another sell out. It is Missouri's 16th consecutive sell out dating back to the 2023 season.
"I appreciate our fans response selling out this game," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Tuesday during the weekly media availability. "I believe it's our 16th in a row. There was one previous, I think, since 2016, so that's a heck of a deal for our fan base. Just appreciate their commitment to us in creating an environment at Faurot Field that can be very intimidating."
South Carolina is set to be Missouri's toughest opponent yet. The Gamecocks were ranking No. 11 in the AP Poll in Week 3, but dropped out after a massive upset loss to previously unranked Vanderbilt.
"South Carolina is a very good football team," Drinkwitz said. "They have a lot of momentum right now in their program from last year to now, with the way they ended that season. Their quarterback (LaNorris Sellers) is an excellent player, All-SEC preseason, a Heisman front-runner, an absolutely great player. We know firsthand with the way he played against us last year."
In the 2024 campaign, the Tigers got upset by South Carolina on the road. The Gamecocks racked up a bunch of early points and despite a strong effort, Missouri was not able to come back. South Carolina will be bringing quite a different squad to Faurot, after replacing 13 starters in the off-season.
READ: 3 Matchups to Watch in Mizzou's Week 4 Matchup Against South Carolina
The Tiger will look to come out hot against the Gamecocks. Missouri has scored on their first drive in each of their last three games. With South Carolina being their toughest opponents yet, it will make a much bigger difference in this game than it has in others.
For live updates and analysis on the game, follow Missouri On SI's live blog here.
Missouri Tigers On SI photographers Sam Simon and Amber Winkler will bring you a live, on-field look at the action. Most recent photos will appear near the top, refresh to allow for new photos to appear.