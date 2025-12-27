Live Blog of Mizzou Against Virginia in the Gator Bowl

Missouri football is slated to face No. 19 Virginia in the Gator Bowl at 6:30 p.m. Central Time on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida. The contest between a 10-win Cavaliers team and the Tigers is sure to be a close and interesting matchup.

Both Missouri and Virginia operate similar run games, with each team possessing a very talented running back. For the Tigers, it’s sophomore Ahmad Hardy, who is not only arguably Missouri’s best player, but one of the best in the nation.

In his first year in the Southeastern Conference, Hardy has rushed for 1,560 yards, which leads the conference. He has recorded 16 rushing touchdowns, the second most in the SEC.

Also of note, Hardy is just 68 yards shy of breaking Missouri’s single-season record, which is currently held by Cody Schrader in 2023.

Virginia leans on senior running back J’Mari Taylor. Taylor leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in rushing yards with 1,062, adding 14 touchdowns.

Taylor headlines a Virginia team that has had a very successful season. The Cavaliers reached 10 wins for just the second time in program history and competed in the ACC Championship. There, they fell to Duke 27-20 in overtime. Virginia could very likely come out with a vengeance as a result of that crushing defeat, looking to take its anger out on the shorthanded Tigers.

Missouri may have Hardy, but the team is missing some key players as well. Starting quarterback Beau Pribula announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, meaning true freshman Matt Zollers will start for the Tigers.

This will mark his third start — his first came against Texas A&M, which was a loss, and his second came against Mississippi State, which was a win. The Gator Bowl serves as a good opportunity for Zollers to argue his case to be Missouri’s starter next season.

The Tigers will also be without linebacker Josiah Trotter, who plays a big role on the defense. Without him, Missouri will rely on defensive ends Zion Young and Damon Wilson. Them and the rest of the Tigers’ defense faces Virginia and its sixth-year quarterback, Chandler Morris. He has thrown for 2,802 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

Both teams enter the matchup with history on the line. Missouri seeks its 30th win in three seasons, tying its best three-year stretch in program history. Virginia is looking to win 11 games in a season for the first time.

Kickoff between the Tigers and Cavaliers is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Live Updates

Pre Game

Kevin Coleman Jr. is a game-time decision, per Pete Thamel. The wide receiver for the Tigers has been dealing with an illness.

Sources: Missouri leading wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. is considered a game-time decision (illness) for the Gator Bowl tonight against UVA. He’s been sick the past few days, but is expected to dress, and his status will be determined close to gametime. pic.twitter.com/4rt1URSetk — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 27, 2025

Officiating Crew

Referee: Tuta Salaam

Umpire: Brandon Wood

Head Linesman: Matt Burks

Center Judge: Marvel July

Line Judge: Brett Basque

Back Judge: Robert Lewis

Field Judge: Scott Gaines

Side Judge: JB Garza

Alternate: Hank Johns

Replay Official: Tom Considine

Communicator: Tom McCreesh

Observer: Richard Jordan

Injuries

Missouri

QB Sam Horn - OUT (Tibia, season)

K Blake Craig - OUT (ACL, season)

LB Josiah Trotter- OUT (knee)

TE Brett Norfleet- OUT (shoulder)

Virginia

LB Kam Robinson- OUT (ACL, season)

TE Dakota Twitty- OUT

WR Trell Harris- QUESTIONABLE

RG Kevin Wigenton II- OUT

How to Watch

Time: 6:30 p.m.



Location: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida



TV: ABC



Sirius XM: Away 371, Home 381

