Live Injury, Weather Updates: Mizzou Hosts Arkansas in Snow
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The No. 21-ranked Missouri Tigers are set to play in a snow game for the first time since Nov. 7 of 1998.
Snow has been falling in Columbia since early Saturday morning, wth shovels and golf carts working their way down to clear the field. As of 70 minutes before kick off, snow is still falling.
Most of Missouri and Arkansas' players walked into the stadium shirtless. Missouri has been practicing in similar weather conditions, besides the snow, all week long.
"The weather could be an intriguing factor in this game," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said this week. "I haven't played in a snow game and it's looking like we might get one of those. I don't know if anyone here is a weather person but it's looking like that, right? So, it'll be interesting to see how it plays out."
This post will be updated throughout the game with any updates on injuries and weather conditions throughout.
Injury, Weather Updates:
Missouri Final Availability Report
• DB Shamar McNeil - OUT
• OL Logan Reichert - OUT
• LS Brett Le Blanc - OUT
• RB Kewan Lacy - ACTIVE
Kewan Lacy, a true freshman, took one carry against Mississippi State in Week 13 before exiting the game with injury. With the weather conditions, he could see some increased opportunities against Arkansas.
Arkansas Final Availability Report
• RB Braylen Russell - Game time decision
• K Kyle Ramsey - OUT
• DB Anthony Switzer - OUT
• DB Jaylon Braxton - OUT
• DL Nico Daviilier - OUT