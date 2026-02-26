Live Results of Mizzou Prospects at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine
INDIANAPOLIS — Six Missouri Tigers received invitations to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with the hopes of raising their NFL Draft stocks, which kicks off on April 23.
The list of Tigers who were invited was defensive tackle Chris McClellan, defensive end Zion Young, defensive back Toriano Pride Jr., wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. and offensive lineman Keagen Trost.
Thursday marked the start of on-field drills, featuring Trotter, McClellan and Young. Those are being held at Lucas Oil Stadium, starting at 11 a.m. Pride will work out on Friday, with Coleman on Saturday and Trost on Sunday.
Below is full information on Missouri's six draft prospects, featuring their official physical measurements and results from drills. The results will be updated throughout the weekend.
DT, Chris McClellan
Measurements:
Height: 6040
Weight: 313
Hand: 1100
Arms: 3400
Wingspan:
Results:
40-yard dash: 5.05 (unofficial)
Bench press:
Vertical jump: 29.5"
Broad jump: 9'0"
Three-cone drill:
20-yard shuttle:
10-yard split: 1.08
Key Quotes:
EDGE, Zion Young
Measurements:
Height: 6060
Weight: 262
Hand: 948
Arms: 3300
Wingspan:
Results:
40-yard dash:
Bench press:
Vertical jump:
Broad jump:
Three-cone drill:
20-yard shuttle:
10-yard split:
Key Quotes:
LB, Josiah Trotter
Measurements:
Height: 6020
Weight: 237
Hand: 1028
Arms: 3228
Wingspan:
Results:
40-yard dash:
Bench press:
Vertical jump:
Broad jump:
Three-cone drill:
20-yard shuttle:
10-yard split:
Key Quotes:
CB, Toriano Pride Jr.
Measurements:
Height:
Weight:
Hand:
Arms:
Wingspan:
Results:
40-yard dash:
Bench press:
Vertical jump:
Broad jump:
Three-cone drill:
20-yard shuttle:
10-yard split:
Key Quotes:
WR, Kevin Coleman Jr.
Measurements:
Height:
Weight:
Hand:
Arms:
Wingspan:
Results:
Key Quotes:
OL, Keagen Trost
Measurements:
Height:
Weight:
Hand:
Arms:
Wingspan:
Results:
Key Quotes:
