Live Results of Mizzou Prospects at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Six Missouri Tigers received invitations to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with the hopes of raising their NFL Draft stocks, which kicks off on April 23.



The list of Tigers who were invited was defensive tackle Chris McClellan, defensive end Zion Young, defensive back Toriano Pride Jr., wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. and offensive lineman Keagen Trost.

Thursday marked the start of on-field drills, featuring Trotter, McClellan and Young. Those are being held at Lucas Oil Stadium, starting at 11 a.m. Pride will work out on Friday, with Coleman on Saturday and Trost on Sunday.

Below is full information on Missouri's six draft prospects, featuring their official physical measurements and results from drills. The results will be updated throughout the weekend.

DT, Chris McClellan

Measurements:

Height: 6040

Weight: 313

Hand: 1100

Arms: 3400

Wingspan:

Results:

40-yard dash: 5.05 (unofficial)

Bench press:

Vertical jump: 29.5"

Broad jump: 9'0"

Three-cone drill:

20-yard shuttle:

10-yard split: 1.08

Key Quotes:

EDGE, Zion Young

Measurements:

Height: 6060

Weight: 262

Hand: 948

Arms: 3300

Wingspan:

Results:

40-yard dash:

Bench press:

Vertical jump:

Broad jump:

Three-cone drill:

20-yard shuttle:

10-yard split:

Key Quotes:

LB, Josiah Trotter

Measurements:

Height: 6020

Weight: 237

Hand: 1028

Arms: 3228

Wingspan:

Results:

40-yard dash:

Bench press:

Vertical jump:

Broad jump:

Three-cone drill:

20-yard shuttle:

10-yard split:

Key Quotes:

CB, Toriano Pride Jr.

Measurements:

Height:

Weight:

Hand:

Arms:

Wingspan:

Results:

40-yard dash:

Bench press:

Vertical jump:

Broad jump:

Three-cone drill:

20-yard shuttle:

10-yard split:

Key Quotes:

WR, Kevin Coleman Jr.

Measurements:

Height:

Weight:

Hand:

Arms:

Wingspan:

Results:

Key Quotes:

OL, Keagen Trost

Measurements:

Height:

Weight:

Hand:

Arms:

Wingspan:

Results:

Key Quotes:

