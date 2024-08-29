Live Updates: Missouri Football vs. Murray State
The time for Missouri Tigers home opener against the Murray State Racers is here. The Tigers are looking to follow up their 11-2 season in 2023 with an even better one, with the hopes of a college football playoff appearance.
Preparation for the matchup has proven to be a challenge, as not much is known about the Racers. With nearly an all new roster and coaching staff, film was rare and hard to find and scouting was difficult. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz talked about these potential challenges last Sunday during his weekly press conference.
"It's going to be a difficult challenge, probably the most difficult opening game that we faced all since I've been here," Drinkwitz said. "It's a real challenge to have any idea of what they're going to do schematically, whether we're talking about offense, defense or special teams."
Follow along below for live updates.
Who: No. 11 Missouri Tiges vs. Murray State
What: Week 1 of the 2024 college football season
Where: Faurot Field (62,621), Columbia, Missouri
When: Thursday, August 29, 7:00 p.m.
TV: SEC Network (Play-by-play Matt Barrie, Analyst Dan Mullen, Sideline Harry Lyles Jr.)
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Live Updates
(Newest updates at the top)
First Quarter
Pregame
Sophomore TE Jordon Harris was fully suited up in warmups prior to kickoff. Sophomore CB Ja'Marion Wayne was in street clothes and appears to be out for the game. They were banged up earlier this week.
Former kicker Harrison Mevis was on the sideline prior to the start of the game.