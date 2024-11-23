Live Updates: Mizzou at Mississippi State Football
The No. 23 Missouri Tigers hit the road for the final time in the 2024 regular season Saturday, taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 13.
After a loss to South Carolina, Missouri will look to avoid losing two-straight games, something it has not done since November of 2022.
Mississippi State is still searching for its first SEC win on the season and its third win overall. The Bulldgos' schedule has included Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M. They end their season off with Ole Miss in Week 14.
"You could argue it's one of the toughest in the SEC this year, and so I don't think their record accurately reflects or depicts the style of football and the team that they are," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of Mississippi State's schedule. "They're improving every week. I think Coach [Jeff] Lebby has done an excellent job of staying the course."
The Week 13 matchup will see Missouri at arguably its most healthy state since early October. Quarterback Brady Cook is "choosing to play" through a wrist and ankle injury. The third-year starter returned last week against South Carolina after missing time in each of Missouri's three games leading to the South Carolina loss.
Wide receiver Mookie Cooper, however, will miss his third-straight game with an unknown injury.
A win would place Missouri at eight wins on the season. Playoffs are out of the picture for the Tigers, but a possible nine-win season would be a continued sign of progress the program is making.
Follow this post for live updates throughout the game. Newest updates will be posted at the top.
Live Updates:
Pre Game:
• Missouri has taken the field for warm ups.
How to Watch: Missouri at Mississippi State
Who: Missouri (7-3, 3-3 SEC) vs. Mississippi State (2-8, 0-6)
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 3: 15 p.m.
Where: Davis Wade Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Tied 2-2
Last Meeting: Dec. 19 , 2020 - Missouri fell to Mississippi State 51-32 on the road to round out the 2020 regular season. In his final game with Missouri, running back Larry Rountree III led the Tigers with 121 carries on 25 carries. After a field goal from Harrison Mevis cut a Mississppi State lead to 17-10, the Bulldogs scored 17 unanswered points to earn a lead they would hold onto for the remainder of the game.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers came out on the losing end of a possession game for the first time since November of 2022, falling 34-30 to South Carolina on the road. Quarterback Brady Cook connected with Luther Burden III on a 37-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-six with 1:10 remaining. But South Carolina managed to put together a touchdown drive in just 47 seconds to secure the win.
Last Time Out, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs enjoyed a bye week in Week 12, but fell 33-14 to Tennessee in Week 11. Tennessee's Dylan Sampson rushed for 149 yards on 30 carries while Mississippi State Davon Booth's rushed for 125 yards on 20 carries.