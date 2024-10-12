Mizzou Central

Live Updates: No. 21 Missouri Tigers at UMass Minutemen

Follow along for live updates for Saturday morning's matchup between Missouri and UMass.

Chase Gemes

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) attempts to throw a pass in the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
After suffering its first loss of the 2024 season at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 6, Missouri football is looking to get itself back on track.

The Tigers travel on the road to face the UMass Minutemen, getting a break from their Southeastern Conference schedule. The Minutemen currently have a 1-5 record, most recently taking a 34-20 loss to Northern Illinois last week.

The 41-10 loss to Texas A&M stung Missouri, but it gets an opportunity to fix the problems that held it back a week ago. Of course it won't underestimate what UMass can do, but it's an ideal matchup to help steer the ship back to an upward trajectory.

"How we respond will define who we are as a team and what kind of character we have as a program," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said.

The Tigers will get their chance to respond against the Minutemen at 11 a.m. in the first meeting between both teams in either program's history.

How to Watch: No. 21 Missouri Tigers at UMass

Who: No. 21 Missouri Tigers (4-1, 1-1 SEC) vs. UMass (1-5)

What: Week 7 of the College Football season

Where: McGuirk Alumni Stadium (17,000), Amherst, Massachusetts

When: Saturday, October 12, 11 a.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: 190

