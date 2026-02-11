Looking at Mizzou's Offensive Line Additions in the Transfer Portal

Missouri's offensive line was somewhat tumultuous last season. Despite having key returners like Cayden Green at left tackle and Connor Tollison at center, there were still multiple holes and shaky games that resulted in quarterback pressures, sacks and other flaws.



The Tigers did have some positives, like Keagen Trost at right tackle and the eventual and steady progression of Green at his newly minted left tackle position, but a lot of those players are gone. Green and graduate left guard Dominick Giudice may be the only two returning starters, depending on where Curtis Peagler fits in, which forced Eli Drinkwitz and his coaching staff to dip into the transfer portal multiple times for his offensive front.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Josh Atkins (65) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So, for that reason, Missouri's offensive line will have an extremely new look for a second straight season. A lack of continuity may arise as an issue once the season begins. But there certainly are a few of the new faces who have the experience to be immediate contributors in some capacity.



The most likely of the bunch is Arizona State transfer Josh Atkins. Atkins started his career at Houston and then made a move to Hawaii, which primed him for a leap back up to the Power 4 level with the Sun Devils. In his three main seasons as a starter at the left tackle spot, including the last two in Tempe, Arizona, Atkins allowed 18 quarterback pressures on 439 pass blocking snaps, with 2,440 total on offense.

The truth of the matter is that Atkins struggled at times this past season while protecting now-LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt and Jeff Sims. There were also some positives. The reception of Atkins heading to Columbia was a mixed bag, but the level of experience he brings is undeniable.



In fact, Atkins will likely be the longest-tenured starting offensive lineman on the offensive front next season. There's something to be said for that, which will make his role that much more important and impactful.



His biggest duty will be protecting the blindside of transfer quarterback Austin Simmons. Simmons is a well-known lefty gunslinger and Atkins will be playing the right tackle position, presumably with Cayden Green staying on the left side, for the first time in his career. It sounds scary now because it is, but Atkins has more than enough starting snaps to know the bare bones of the position.

All of this makes Atkins the most important offensive line transfer. The Tigers are looking to revamp the passing game with Simmons at the helm and he seems to be capable of doing so. That won't happen if he's being hit from the right side, an area in which Atkins will likely be manning.



The Tigers also added two depth pieces at the offensive tackle spot to presumably back up Green and Atkins. Colin Sorensen came over from Charleston Southern and Will Kemna joined from Kansas State. Kemna redshirted last season and has yet to play a snap of college football. Kemna is from Eldon, Missouri, and played at Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City.



Kemna likely won't see the field this season, but could be a piece down the road for the Tigers.

Sorensen likely slots in as a swing tackle for Missouri. He started 20 games over the last two seasons for the Buccaneers, with some ups and downs in between. There's certainly plenty of development to be done with Sorensen, starting with his frame, but he is young and has shown some intriguing athletic flashes.



The Tigers don't have to throw Sorensen into the fire right away, given other players on the roster at the tackle position. Whit Hafer and Jack Lange have both been thrown around as potential backups or swing tackle options, so Sorensen doesn't need to be ready from the get-go. That being said, bringing him in would feel like an odd move if he can't contribute somehow in the near future.

Clemson offensive lineman Zach Owens (72) during the first practice at Clemson, S.C. Friday, August 4, 2023. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

In terms of contributing, the two players Drinkwitz and offenisve line coach Brandon Jones added on the interior will be able to do just that right away. Luke Work and Zach owens from Mississippi State. The pairing has plenty of starting experience at their respective stops and some mixture of those two, and others, will compete for the starting guard spots.

Owens played in all 13 games for Mississippi State this season with 10 total starts. He played six games at each guard position, as well. Owens has the versatility and athletic prowess that any head coach would want from an offensive lineman, allowing Drinkwitz, Jones and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey to slot Owens at either guard spot. Where that appears to be right now stands unclear, but it seems like one of those spots could be his.



The same is to be said for Work, who doesn't have a ton of interior experience yet. He appeared in 11 games this season with a lone start, doing so at the right tackle spot. He played every position but center this season for the Bulldogs. It doesn't get more versatile than that.



Based on personnel, it makes sense that Work would play on the interior. That's technically not a certainty, but if feels like his skills will be utilized the best there. He very well could contend for a starting position, too. He very well could've been a long-term starter in 2025 before a preseason injury derailed those hopes, so it should be expected that he does the same again.

Sept 27, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) looks to his team after a touchdown in a game against UMass at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

It's simply too early to predict who's going to start where outside of Green and Atkins. There's a universe of different possibilities between the three interior spots and the Tigers have a ton of guys who fit into those positions with versatility. There won't be a shortage of options for the left guard, center and right guard roles, but finding the right fits will be paramount to the success of the offense.



There were glimpses last season of what an Ahmad Hardy-led offense can do to opposing defenses. If Hardy has a strong offensive line in front of him and a quarterback who has time to take some weight off his back behind him, Missouri's offense could look completely different.



That's exactly why the additions the Tigers made on the offensive line are going to arguably be the most important of any made in the offseason.

