Luther Burden III Named to AP Preseason All-America Team
The preseason honors continue to roll in for Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III. The junior was one of three receivers named to the Associated Press' Preseason All-American First Team.
Burden is coming off a 2023 season where he was named to the AP's All-American Second Team. He was also named to the All-SEC team after racking in 83 receptions for 1,197 yards and eight touchdowns.
Now entering what what will likely be his final year with Missouri, Burden is expected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Burden has high expections for himself and the Tigers in 2024.
"What I'm trying to do this year that I haven't done (yet)," Burden said at 2024 SEC Media Days, "is win the National Championship."
Burden was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff award in 2023. Dealing with injuries through the second half of the season, his availability and production were hampered while running back Cody Schrader took the SEC by storm. Burden is hoping to make the final year of his college career his best.
"My game's gonna take it to a whole another level this year," Burden said. "I'm trying to actually get better at everything. Deep routes, short, third downs... It's gonna be a show."
First Team Offense
Quarterback — Carson Beck, fifth year, Georgia.
Running backs — Ollie Gordon II, third year, Oklahoma State; Omarion Hampton, third year, North Carolina.
Tackles — Will Campbell, third year, LSU; Kelvin Banks Jr., third year, Texas.
Guards — Donovan Jackson, fourth year, Ohio State; Tate Ratledge, fifth year, Georgia.
Center — Parker Brailsford, third year, Alabama.
Tight end — Colston Loveland, third year, Michigan.
Wide receivers — Luther Burden III, third year, Missouri; Tetairoa McMillan, third year, Arizona; Emeka Egbuka, fourth year, Ohio State.
All-purpose player — Travis Hunter, third year, Colorado.
Kicker — Graham Nicholson, fourth year, Alabama.
First Team Defense
Edge — James Pearce Jr., third year, Tennessee; Ashton Gillotte, fourth year, Louisville.
Tackles — Mason Graham, third year, Michigan; Howard Cross III, sixth year, Notre Dame.
Linebackers — Harold Perkins Jr., third year, LSU; Jay Higgins, fifth year, Iowa; Barrett Carter, fourth year, Clemson.
Cornerbacks — Will Johnson, third year, Michigan; Denzel Burke, fourth year, Ohio State.
Safeties — Malaki Starks, third year, Georgia; Caleb Downs, second year, Ohio State.
Defensive back — Xavier Watts, fifth year, Notre Dame.
Punter — Alex Mastromanno, fifth year, Florida State.
