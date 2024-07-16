Missouri WR Luther Burden III Aiming for Big Season, Anticipates Playoff Game at Faurot Field
DALLAS— How does star Missouri wideout Luther Burden III plan on following a breakout 2023 season? If all goes according to plan, he will win the Heisman Trophy and the Biletnikoff Award and Missouri will host a College Football Playoff game at Faurot Field.
Burden caught 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns, an average of 14.1 yards per catch, last season. The St. Louis native was one of the best players on a Missouri team that turned heads, going 11-2 with a Cotton Bowl win against Ohio State. "I wanna show people that I'm the best in the country," Burden said Tuesday at SEC Media Days. "Not just receiver, that I'm the best player in the country." He was a 2023 Biletnikoff semifinalist, one of 10; the award went to Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr.
The junior has embraced his team's goals of playing for championships, buying in on brotherhood and also believing in themselves as individuals. "You're gonna face crazy competition every week," he said. "[It's about] staying true to yourself, and showing you belong."
Had the upcoming season's new 12-team playoff been in force last season, the Tigers would have been in as the No. 9 seed. Burden sees immense opportunity in the new format, as well as the challenges that come from playing an SEC schedule. However, he is resolute in one thing.
"I'm looking forward to being in those playoffs at Faurot Field," he said. "Faurot gonna do its thing, I know. Faurot gonna show out for sure."
As to anyone doubting Burden after a 2023 campaign that saw his rise to being one of the best wideouts in the nation, not just the conference? "Just watch my tape. Watch Mizzou football, hopefully. Imma give y'all a show."
Without as much of an element of surprise surrounding the Tigers program as a whole following the successes of last fall, there will be substantially less doubt in what Missouri can do. While aware of this, Burden plans on finding ways to get open no matter what other teams throw at him, and he's happy his teammates will also have opportunities. He was asked which receivers he sees as potential standouts.
"Everybody," he said. "NWO."
If Burden wins the Heisman, he will become the second wide receiver of the decade to do it, after Alabama's DeVonta Smith in 2020. He'd also be just the fifth ever. He's not overcomplicating things in terms of what he'll have to do to achieve the rare honor. "I'm just gonna go out there and be me," he said. "As long as I go out there and be me, everything gonna take care of itself."
He doesn't have any set numerical goals yet. Smith, for what it's worth, had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 scores during his Heisman season. Burden notably seemed to make it a point not to look beyond the Tigers' opener against Murray State as the next item on the agenda. He also made it a point not to differentiate between the various defensive backs he might face. He feels like everyone is his rival.
Burden has become much better at the preparation side of the game since his freshman year in 2022. He thinks that will be key to his success this year. "I'm more settled," he said. "I know how the season's gonna go. I know how to take care of my body. I know how to separate things. I'm more than well-prepared going into the season than the other two years." He's also fully recovered from an ankle injury that bothered him last year.
The hype Missouri has gotten has not escaped Burden's notice. "It can get better," he said, following up with an acronym that he had repeated several times: STP. It stands for something to prove. "It's just hype," Burden said. "Just gotta see, week one." He envisions the year being "amazing," with him being more dominant and more prepared than before.
"My game's gonna take it to a whole another level this year," he said. "I'm trying to actually get better at everything. Deep routes, short, third downs... It's gonna be a show."