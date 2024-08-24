Marquis Johnson Expected to Make Leaps in Maturity, Play in Year 2
Marquis Johnson is used to flashing by defenders with lightning speed.
But Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz wants his production flashes to turn into consistent play.
Coming off a impressive freshman season, the former three-star prospect is expected to be one of quarterback Brady Cook's top targets in 2024. Johnson snagged 13 receptions for 383 yards and three touchdowns in 2023. However, he had one or zero receptions in eight of the Tigers' games.
"Marquis is a very gifted football player and he's a very special talent with the right skill set," Drinkwitz said in a press conference. "The challenge for Marquis is continuing to mature off the field and be consistent with his energy."
Johnson worked his way up the depth chart as a freshman last season, becoming a valuable deep threat. His mere presence on the field can open up the Missouri offense with opposing defenses having to account for his speed.
"People are aware of where he's lining up," offensive coordinator Kirby Moore said. "That's something that's got to be a part of what we're doing. He's evolved from the receiver perspective and diversified just kind of his route running and his knowledge of the offense, ability to move around and that's gonna be an asset for us."
Johnson, even without catching the ball, can open up holes for his fellow receivers, especially junior Luther Burden III. The Preseason All-American was No. 7 in the nation in 2023 in yards after the catch. He's at his best when he's dodging defenders to create space. Johnson can draw defenders away and make Burden's job easier.
A significant step that Burden took last season was a jump in maturity from his freshman year. He went from sulking and posting clearing social media feeds when he didn't get enough targets his freshman season to gladly taking a step back at points in 2023 to celebrate the success of Cody Schrader.
"To me, that's the biggest growth," Drinwkwitz said of Burden's maturity. "He is a great player who's very gifted and can change the game but he's more concerned about the team. ... He's a young man who's really matured into understanding its bigger than him."
Burden had the guidance of Theo Wease Jr., who transferred from Missouri after spending four years at Oklahoma. With the leadership of both Wease and now a matured Burden, Drinkwitz is hoping Johnson can make similar growth.
"There are great days of positive energy with Marquis we just need to see those consistently. We don't need to hide it, the good days and the bad days. Consistency is the highest paid trait. We need to see consistent energy out of Marquis and his interactions within in this building and outside of this building and thats something he really worked on."
Throughout fall camp, Drinkwitz says that the growth was palpable with Johnson through the three weeks of practice. He says that the final seven practices out of the set of 17 were the best for Johnson.
"We just need to continue to see that moving forward and see that same growth that we saw Luther make from his freshman to sophomore year, we need to see that with all of our freshman. 'Can you be consistent?' Its kinda easy to be that guy that flashes, has a couple of good games when you're not expected to be counted on everyday. ... We can't be flashy, we gotta be consistent."
Johnson recognizes the steps he has to take as a teammate and person in his sophomore season. During spring practices, he made an intentional effort to be a more approachable teammate while growing as an individual player. Receivers coach Jacob Peeler said he had a tremendous spring.
"Next step is just working on being a team player," Johnson said in an interview during the spring, "getting more involved with the team and stop trying to be just myself just doing more with the team, doing more things after practice."
This was the first full offseason that Johnson spent with Missouri, not arriving to campus until June as a true freshman. He impressed as a freshman but now has the challenge to become a more refined player.
The Missouri coaching staff had no doubts about Johnson's speed or athletic ability. Now he has to continue to stack it on top of technical improvements. He was eased into the program last year and made the most of his opportunities.
"The biggest thing with freshmen is you can't give them the whole pie," Peeler said in the fall. "Because sometimes everything is new for them. They're living in a new city, they're living in a new dorm, just away from their family. So they got a lot on their plates early so you got to give them one slice at a time and once they master that, I'll give them another slice."
Johnson earned more slices than most freshmen do. There's more room on his plate now and he's dealing with a larger slice. If he continues to prove he's up for the challenge, he could be a leader for the Missouri receiver room for years to come, consistent in approach and results.
