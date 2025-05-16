Meet the Mizzou Freshman: Running Back Brendon Haygood
The Missouri Tigers have a secret weapon on their offense that not many know about. He wasn't around during spring practices and likely flew under many people's radars during the 2025 recruiting cycle, but could be a huge part of the Tiger offense in the future.
Four-star running back Brendon Haygood is an explosive rusher from the Dallas area who snuck into Missouri's recruiting class late in the year. He was committed to Boise State for two months, making that decision as a mere three-star recruit. Fortunately for him and unfortunately for the Broncos, Haygood ran wild during his senior season, leading to his recruitment blowing up.
After picking up offers from Missouri, Texas Tech, Houston, Virginia Tech and California during that time, he opted to back out of his pledge with Boise State. Within a week of that decision and one day before National Signing Day, he became a Missouri Tiger.
Here's everything you need to know about Missouri's underrated freshman running back, Brendon Haygood.
Player Info
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 190 lbs.
Hometown: Wylie, Texas
High School: Sachse
Recruiting
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 25 position, No. 56 state
On3: No. 198 nationally, No. 13 position, No. 31 state
Rivals: Not ranked nationally, No. 39 position, No. 84 state
ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 59 position, No. 116 state
High school career
If it weren't for his senior season with Sachse High School, he might not have become a Tiger. He rushed for 1,590 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 10.5 yards per carry and 144.5 per game. His dominance earned him offers while committed to Boise State and allowed his recruitment to explode. Haygood's heroics that season earned him his district's Most Valuable Player award.
The season itself was impressive, but so was his 380 rushing-yard performance in Week 8 of his season, adding four touchdowns to that total as well. He only had four games where he didn't rush for 100 or more yards during his senior season, along with only two games without scoring a touchdown.
Watch highlights from Haygood's senior season HERE.
Despite being his best season by far, he also found success the year before. He ran for 938 yards and nine touchdowns, fumbling the ball twice. He also recorded 116 receiving yards and a touchdown in that department. His sophomore year was the first with varsity experience, rushing for 176 yards and five touchdowns.
Haygood also had a decorated and impressive track and field career. He ran an 11.13 100-meter dash as a junior, along with a personal best of 22.35 as a sophomore in the 200-meter dash.
Fit with the Tigers
Haygood is a little speedier than other running backs in recent memory to put on a Missouri uniform, which might be an edge for him getting onto the field. He has a similar frame to others in the room currently, so he's not lacking in that department.
Like most running backs, Haygood has found success in high school in the outside zone scheme. It's no secret that Missouri prides itself on finding success in that area and looks for running backs who will do the same. When the time comes for Haygood to see the field, Missouri's run scheme shouldn't be a surprise to him.
For now, Haygood is a developmental depth piece with the potential to break into the rotation in future seasons. He'll have to adapt to the competition level, get stronger and improve his vision, but the athleticism and baseline tools are there for him to be a contributor.
Coach's thoughts
"We always knew we were taking a second running back in this class. So we had a relationship with Brendon and actually sent [running backs] coach [Curtis] Luper to watch him play."- Eli Drinkwitz on Signing Day
When will he play?
The odds of Haygood seeing the field this season are slim. He wasn't an early enrollee, which allowed his freshman counterpart, Marquise Davis, to get a leap on things. Every other running back on scholarship was available during spring practices as well, setting him back even further in that department.
It's very likely that Haygood will redshirt this season and begin his road to seeing the field the year after. Where things stand in the running back room will be more clear after this season as well, given there won't be anyone slated to graduate or go to the NFL. Haygood's role will also gain clarity at that point, whether that's staying with the team and moving up the depth chart or finding an opportunity elsewhere.
Ceiling and Floor
Ceiling: Haygood receives minimal snaps as a freshman and does not burn his redshirt, setting himself up for a strong redshirt freshman season next year.
Floor: He does not see the field at all this year and transfers out after one year with the program.