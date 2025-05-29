Meet the Mizzou Transfer: Bralen Henderson's Ceiling, Fit with Tigers
Defensive tackle is the position where the Missouri Tigers dip deeper down the depth chart than most other positions. To add even more depth to the room, head coach Eli Drinkwitz added Ohio transfer Bralen Henderson through the transfer portal in April.
Coming off his first season as a starter for Ohio, Henderson adds a versatile skillset to the Tigers' defensive line.
Here's a look at everything the transfer brings to Missouri.
Player Info
Height: 6-2
Weight: 280 lbs
Hometown: Pittsburgh
High school recruiting rating: Three stars, No. 249 DL per 247Sports
Transfer recruiting rating: Three stars, No. 130 DL, per 247sports
High School Career
As a team captain for Central Catholic High School, Henderson earned a number of accolades. He was recognized as an All-confernece player, and earned a selection to the Big 33 Football Classic, featuring the best players from Pennsylvania and Maryland.
In his high school tape, Henderson shows the ability to power through lineman before delivering violent blows to quarterbacks. He also consisntently showed the right patience when defending the run.
Ohio (2021-2024)
Henderson chose Ohio over offers from Princeton, Brown and Villanova, amongst others.
Over his first two seasons at Ohio, Henderson appeared sparingly in just six appearances.
But in 2023, he took on a larger role, appearing in all 12 games and starting in two. He appeared on 200 defensive snaps on the season, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). With that time, he recorded 21 total tackles, 11 quarterback pressures and forced a fumble.
In 2024, Henderson started in all 14 games. On 499 defensive snaps, Henderson recorded 16 quarterback pressures and 19 total tackles. He earned an overall grade of 61.9, a rush defense grade of 64.1 and a pass rush grade of 63.1 from PFF.
Fit with Tigers
In the transfer portal, Henderson received interest from Ole Miss, Miami and Wisconsin, among other schools.
He's Missouri's most recent, and likely last, commitment of the 2025 transfer portal cycle, committing to the Tigers May 3. Adding another defensive tackle through the spring portal was a move Drinkwitz hinted toward in his first press conference of spring practices.
"We feel like we got some depth there, but there's another portal window coming open, and I'm not saying anything," Drinkwitz said. "I mean, why stop now?"
Defensive tackle is a position Missouri likes a deep rotation at. Last year, the rotation went as deep as six players at one point. Missouri only lost one player from that rotation, but it was a signifigant one to lose; starter Kristian Williams.
Chris McClellan and Sterling Webb, two transfer additions in the 2024 offseason, are expected to take over as starters for the upcoming season. McClellan is a consistent run stuffer with impressive pass rush ability for his 320-pound size. Meanwhile, Webb is a quicker, slimmer pass rusher at 295 pounds.
Behind those two is a second wave of developing players, but most of that group's specialty is run stuffing. The coaching staff is hoping redshirt junior Marquis Gracial, mostly used as a run defender, develops into more of a three-down player with pass-rush ability, but Henderson provides another option if Gracial is unable to make those steps.
Overall, Henderson's ability as a powerful pass rusher and technical run defender make him an ideal fit for a plug-and-play backup in nearly any situation.
Ceiling and Floor
Ceiling: Works himself into top-end of rotation at defensive tackle, can play on all three downs.
Floor: Struggles to take step up to Southeastern Conference, but still provides veteran experience to a young room.