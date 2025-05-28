Meet the Mizzou Transfer: Johnny Williams IV — Ceiling, Fit with Tigers
Unlike the Missouri Tigers' two other transfer additions to the offensive line, redshirt sophomore Johnny Williams IV is a raw, young prospect with exciting room for growth.
While both Michigan transfer Dominick Giudice and Wake Forest transfer Keagen Trost are basically one-year rentals, Williams has the chance to be a starter on the Missouri offensive line for years to come.
He has the size and tools to succeed, but will just need to put it all together.
Here's a look at everything Williams has to offer for the Tigers.
Player Info
Height: 6-6
Weight: 320 lbs
Hometown: Macon, Georgia
High school recruiting rating: Three stars, No. 76 offensive tackle, per 247Sports
Transfer recruiting rating: Three stars, No. 66 offensive tackle, per 247sports
High School Career
Williams played at both defensive end and offensive tackle at Northeast High School. His size helped him maul whoever had the misfortune of lining up against him. He was a bully on the field who embellished physicality, but also showed good technical ability and identification of blitzers.
In one clip of his high school tape, Williams is running 25 yards down the field to pave the way on a wide receiver screen. The next, he's driving a defender nearly 10 yards back from the line of scrimmage and hugging him to the ground.
In his tape, Williams spends a majority of his time at left tackle. In his senior season, he earned all-region first-team honors.
West Virginia (2023-2024)
Williams sat behind All-American left tackle Wyatt Milum for both of his two seasons at West Virginia, but still earned some opportunities.
Williams made four appearances in his freshman season, taking 46 snaps, all at left tackle, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). The next season, he filled in as a starter for two games while Milum recovered from an injury. He also started in a bowl game against Memphis.
On 127 pass protection snaps in 2024, Williams only allowed four pressures. Overall, he played 239 offensive snaps on the season, all at left tackle.
For the 2024 season, Williams earned an overall grade of 74.8, and a pass blocking grade of 84.5 from PFF.
Williams entered the transfer portal after head coach Neal Brown was fired following the end of the regular season.
Fit with Tigers
Just like the situation he entered at West Virginia, there isn't an immediate route to the starting lineup for Williams, but there will still be some opportunities for him to earn playing time in 2025.
Namely, at the swing tackle role — a backup who can slide in at either right or left tackle when needed. With Mitchell Walters graduating from the program, Missouri is looking to fill this position. Having Williams take over that position for the upcoming season is an idea Missouri offensive line coach Brandon Jones considered in the spring.
In the starting lineup, former JUCO transfer Jayven Richardson seems to be the front runner at left tackle, and Trost has already secured the right tackle spot.
Looking ahead to the future though, Trost is entering his final year of elligibility. Meanwhile, Richardson has atleast the next two years, and could have a third if he opts to utilize the additional year granted to him for starting his career at the JUCO level.
Barring Williams overtaking Richardson in the fall, Williams' best chance with Missouri will come next year, when he could compete for both starting tackle jobs.
Coach's Take
"Johnny is a guy that has a high ceiling. Just has to continue to change his body and continue to work on some things technically."- Offensive line coach Brandon Jones
Ceiling and Floor
Ceiling: Takes over the starting left tackle job from Richardson at some point in the season, holds it down entering 2026.
Floor: Plays as swing tackle backup in 2025, top name in starting competitions for 2026 if he sticks around.