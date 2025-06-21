Meet the Mizzou Transfer: Safety Jalen Catalon's Ceiling, Fit with Tigers
The Missouri Tigers added an experience starter to their defensive backend in the transfer portal in safety Jalen Catalon.
Catalon committed to the Tigers Jan. 5 after spending a season at UNLV. He has bounced around multiple schools, but his talent is undeniable. He earned several accolades in 2024, such as First Team All-Mountain West, Second Team All-American (according to College Football Network), and he was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.
His decision to transfer to Missouri has the potential to benefit an already intimidating "Death Row Defense."
Here's a look at all Catalon has to offer for the Tigers.
Player Info:
Height: 5-11
Weight: 205
Hometown: Mansfield, Texas
High school recruiting rating: Four stars, according to 247Sports
Transfer recruiting rating: Three stars, according to 247Sports
High School Career:
Catalon had a solid sophomore season, logging 183 total tackles, with 139 of them being solo tackles. He also posted seven tackles for loss, nine interceptions, three forced fumbles, and one recovered fumble.
As a junior, he played both safety and quarterback and impressed in both roles. He recorded 101 tackles, with 70 being solo and six for loss, grabbed three interceptions, forced six fumbles, and recovered six fumbles. At quarterback, he threw for 1,122 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 1,064 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Catalon helped his team accomplish a 12-3 record and compete in the Texas High School Football Class 5A-II state semifinals. He was named the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year by SportsDay, The Fort Worth Star Telegram, Associated Press, and District 10-5A.
Catalon's senior year was cut short by an injury after just one game.
College: Arkansas (2020-2022), Texas (2023), UNLV (2024)
Catalon spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Arkansas. During his time there, he played in 21 total games, starting 16 of them. His stats included 159 total tackles, 81 solo stops, 3.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 14 passes defended, and three forced fumbles.
He suffered an injury in 2022, and then he transferred to Texas for the 2023 season. Catalon played in eight games with four starts as a Longhorn. He amassed 17 tackles, with 15 being solo stops, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble. He was injured in the sixth game of the season against Oklahoma and saw limited action for the remainder of the year.
Catalon then spent the 2024 season at UNLV, where he racked up 96 total tackles, with 61 solo tackles. He also posted two sacks, one forced fumble, and five interceptions. He led the Rebels in interceptions and ranked second on the team in total tackles.
"He's played in four different defensive systems," Missouri defensive coordinator Corey Batoon said of Catalon in a spring press conference. "He's been very productive in that. (He's) Very confident."
Fit with Tigers:
Catalon will be a good fit for Missouri due to his versatility and deep experience. His time playing both quarterback and safety in high school should also give him a different perspective while playing defense.
Catalon is coming from UNLV, a program he helped turn around, and he will have the opportunity to showcase his talents at another level in the Southeastern Conference. He'll play in the starting safety lineup along with Marvin Burks Jr. and Daylan Carnell.
At UNLV, Catalon took most of his snaps at free safety, and he can be expected to be a starter there. He ahad more interceptions than any Tiger last year, so Catalon can be expected to take on a big role.
Coach's Thoughts:
"Jalen Catalon — we are really, really glad we got him. Just a guy that's an instinctual player, violent player. Man, he could hit a ball carrier across the middle. I would hate to be a wide receiver with him around, because he did an excellent job. You can tell his veteran presence and understanding of the game by not taking some shots on our defenseless players. But man, he is going to be a very impactful player."- Eli Drinkwitz after spring practices
Ceiling and Floor:
Ceiling: Becomes one of top safeties in the SEC, acts as top leader for defense.
Floor: Reliable starter based on his experience, but isn't able to sustain production from UNLV.