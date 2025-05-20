Meet the Mizzou Transfer: Wide Receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. - Ceiling, Fit with Tigers
There's a lot of similarities between Kevin Coleman Jr. and Luther Burden III. Their number, hometown are the same, and their playing styles are very close. But, don't get caught up in comparing the two. Coleman brings his own unique skillset to the Missouri offense, not to 'replace' Burden, but to carry on the success he had.
Coleman was the first player the Missouri Tigers landed in the transfer portal, committing to Eli Drinkwitz on Dec. 14 shortly after announcing he'd be departing Mississippi State after one season.
The seeds were laid a little less than a month prior when Coleman played against Missouri for Mississippi State Nov. 23. In the week leading up to that game, Coleman's former teammate and current Missouri running back Jamal Roberts was pitching the idea of "coming home" to the wide receiver.
"After the game, I just felt the love," Coleman said in a spring press conference. "Seeing my guys, guys I played against in high school. I just knew probably after the season, I'd think about (transferring to Missouri)."
Evidently, it didn't take much convincing from Drinkwitz once Coleman entered the portal.
Here's a look at all Coleman has to offer for the Tigers.
Player Info:
Height: 5-10
Weight: 175
Hometown: St. Louis
High school recruiting rating: Four stars , according to 247Sports
Transfer recruiting rating: Four stars, according to 247Sports
High School Career:
Coleman played on all three sides of the ball at St. Mary's High School, catching 179 passes for 3,968 receiving yards and 56 receiving touchdowns across his career. He also recorded 87 tackles and 14 interceptions at defensive back. Finally, he played as a kick and punt returner, reaching the end zone on 16 returns.
College: Jackson State (2022), Louisville (2023), Mississippi State (2024)
To begin his collegiate career, Coleman was recruited by Travis Hunter, his former teammate in 7-on-7, to Jackson State to play under coach Deion Sanders. There, he racked up the second-most receiving yards on the team with 510 on 33, both numbers higher than Hunter, the second-overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He was recognized as the SWAC Freshman of the Year.
When Sanders left for Colorado, Coleman didn't follow to the West Coast and instead transferred to Louisville. There, he caught 26 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns. He also saw some opportunities as a rusher, running for 25 yards on six carries.
Coleman's junior season with Mississippi State was his best yet, catching 74 passes for 932 yards and six touchdowns. He racked up over 100 yards in four games. He had the fifth-most receiving yards in the Southeastern Conference, earning a spot on the All-SEC Third Team.
Fit with Tigers:
Coleman slides right into the after-catch-weapon hole in the slot that Burden leaves behind. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Coleman averaged 5.5 yards after the catch per catch in 2024, just behind Burden's 6.1 mark.
Coleman will be an easy safety valve for Missouri's quarterback, but also a threat to break off an explosive play at any time. Establishing a connection with either Sam Horn or Beau Pribula at quarterback shouldn't be a problem, as Coleman has played with a different quarterback every year so far in his collegiate career.
He also has impressive ball-tracking ability, making him a deep-threat option. His route running gives him the ability to find separation at all three levels of the field.
"Really good route runner," offensive coordinator Kirby Moore said of Coleman in a spring press conference. "Really good yards after the catch. Obviously, he's done it under the lights in the SEC."
Missouri does stress run blocking for its receivers, and Coleman was reliable at it with Mississippi State, despite what his size might indicate. He took 293 run blocking snaps in 2024, earning a 62.1 grade from PFF, higher than all but two Missouri wide receivers on the season.
Coleman also might see opportunities at punt returner. On 47 career punt returners, he's averaged 6.9 yards per return.
“He’s just super dynamic with the ball," special teams coordinator Erik Link said of Coleman in a spring press conference. 'He has great change of direction. He’s got the make-you-miss that you’re looking for.”
Coach's Thoughts:
"Man, Kevin Coleman’s everything you want him to be as a slot. Dynamic player, really tough cover in man-to-man."- Eli Drinkwitz after spring practices
Ceiling and Floor:
Ceiling: Becomes the engine of the Missouri offense, helps new quarterback ease into offense, earns 1,000 yards on the season to solidify himself as a NFL draft prospect.
Floor: Quarterback isn't able to reliably establish timing with Coleman, remains a consistent safety valve, but not as much opportunities over the middle or deep.