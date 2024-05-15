Meet the Transfer: Georgia EDGE Darris Smith
Eli Drinkwitz had some work to do this offseason to repair Missouri’s front seven. Inside linebackers Ty’Ron Hopper and Chad Bailey along with defensive end Darius Robinson all entered the NFL Draft.
Drinkwitz and Co. might’ve killed two birds on his depth chart with one stone by landing Georgia transfer linebacker Darris Smith. The 6-foot-5, 240 lb. brings great athleticism, power and versatility to the Tigers’ defense. He should be able to contribute as both a pass rusher and in pass coverage.
High School
Smith was a four-star prospect out of Appling County High School, listed as the 15th best player in Georgia in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports. He was recruited by Dan Lanning, the current head coach of Oregon and Georgia’s former outside linebackers coach. Smith also received offers from Auburn, Louisville, Miami and Akron.
A senior season where Smith recorded 28 tackles and five tackles for loss earned him a spot on the 2021 Georgia Class 3A All-State First Team by the Atlanta Journal-Constiuiton. In his four years for the Pirates, Smith tallied 78 tackles, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. His versatility extends past the defense though as he also played a bit on offense for Appling County, catching 20 passes for 381 yards.
Georgia
Smith did not see much playing time on the stacked Georgia defense in 2022 and 2023. He appeared in five games as an outside linebacker in the 2023 season, recording just three tackles. He saw limited action as a defensive linemen and special teamer in his freshman season.
Fit with the Tigers
Smith was one of the few transfers in Columbia this spring to work with the team. He quickly impressed the coaching staff with his performance in practices and in the scrimmage.
“Darris Smith shined bright in the spring game,” Drinkwitz said in March, “and he's really flashed that way for us all spring.”
Smith is expected to play the Joker role in new defensive coordinator Corey Batoon’s scheme. In his first press conference with Missouri media, Batoon described the position as a hybrid position between outside and inside linebacker in the 4-2-5 scheme.
Smith, along with Johnny Walker Jr., received playing time here during the spring scrimmage. Smith should be an instant contributor for the Missouri defense off the edge to hunt after the quarterback and also drop back in coverage.
This story is a part of a series from MizzouCentral this summer, breaking down where each new Tiger will fit on the 2024 team.