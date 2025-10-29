Missouri Extends Offer to 3-Star 2027 EDGE
While the last few weeks have been a bit tough for Missouri on the field, dropping two of the last three and going to the wire with a 4-4 Auburn team, Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers' staff continue to remain active on the recruiting trail, and have been rather successful over the last month.
Since the start of October, Missouri has added eight new commitments to the 2026 class and now sits at 20 prospects total in the group. The staff has even been able to divert some attention to future classes, and have begun extending offers to 2027 prospects.
The latest player to receive an offer from Missouri is 3-Star edge rusher Juelz Batiste from Edna Karr High School in New Orleans. He is the No. 35 player at his position in the class and the No. 15 player in Louisiana, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He took to social media to share the news of his offer.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. as just a junior, Batiste already has the build of a division one edge rusher, and is able to use it to his advantage when taking on would be blockers. He's helped lead Edna Karr to an impressive 8-0 season this year while allowing opposing offenses just over eight points per game.
The highly touted prospect holds offers from the likes of Florida State, Auburn, Nebraska and more.
With zero commitments in the 2027 class as of now, Missouri is a bit behind some of the top programs in the SEC, but the Tigers' have plenty of time to make up some ground.
The first commitment for 2026, quarterback Gavin Sidwar, did not come until April of this year, and after that, the class sat at just ten members until September. In the last six weeks, Missouri doubled its recruiting class, and now holds 20 commits.
On top of the staff's obvious ability to quickly acquire commitments, they have also proven to be strong talent evaluators as many of the 2025 signees are making significant impact on the field this season.
Wide receiver Donovan Olugbode is not only one of the most electrifying freshmen in the SEC, but look like he could develop into one of the nation's top receivers overall.
Quarterback Matt Zollers was thrust into a starting role this past week after Beau Pribula went down with a leg injury, and although Missouri lost, the freshman played a solid game, finishing 14-of-23 through the air with a touchdown pass.
So, while the Tigers have yet to add a commitment to the 2027 class, their track record would indicate that there is no real cause for concern at this point.