Missouri Football Coaching Staff Talks Installing New Defensive Scheme
Former Missouri football defensive coordinator Blake Baker left Colombia for LSU earlier in the offseason, leaving a large hole in the Tigers coaching staff. Corey Batoon, the former South Alabama defensive coordinator, was selected to fill the role for the Tigers.
As the leader of the defense for the Jaguars, they recorded some of their best defensive numbers. Under Batoon, their defense allowed the fewest amount of rushing yards and total offensive yards since the Jaguars became an FBS program. He was a Broyles Award Nominee in 2021 and helped the Jaguars match the school record for interceptions and total turnovers, with 15 and 25 respectively.
It was move in day for the new Tigers, as well as the start of the implementation of the new defensive system. Coach Batoon is excited for the team to grow closer as they practice and become closer as teammates.
"We're just continuing to evaluate these guys, day in and day out. The cool thing about camp is if you don't have a lot of the other distractions like today, we're actually checking in the dorms together as a team and so you get an opportunity to really bring that team part together," Batoon said.
They key to learning, according to Batoon, is reps, reps and more reps. Figuring out basic skills and techniques, Batoon says, will make everything a little bit easier.
"It's about the individual development, technique and the fundamentals. What this opportunity allows us to do without the distractions of class, game week, all those things that can be putting the cart before the horse. It really allows you to pull it back and say, fundamentally, these are the things that we're doing, which allows our scheme to come along. We can do these fundamental techniques and master the skills that allows us to do it again," Batoon said.
Batoon also believes that fall camp poses an excellent time to truly see the pieces they have, on all sides of the ball. The coaches have the opportunity to evaluate and the players have a final chance to show off before the start of the season.
That's part of the spring and that was the beauty of getting here in the spring," Batoon said. "Evaluating the pieces that we have and then everyone's refining themselves."
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz sees the defense getting implemented by Coach Batoon as practice moves along, with unique features that make the new system unique to him.
"Coach Batoon has come in and installed the defense and the basic DNA of what it's been. But to me play callers are a type of artist, and each artist paints his own picture," Drinkwitz said at SEC Media Days a couple of weeks back.
The general principles of the Tigers' defense has not changed one bit. Drinkwitz still wants to make opposing quarterbacks worry, stop the run and be clutch in big-game situations. The new scheme can be unique to Batoon, but those factors still will remain the key for this defensive unit.
"For us it's still going to be about stopping the run, hitting the quarterback and winning situational football," Drinkwitz said. "So whoever is in there calling the plays is going to have to maintain those three things within the fundamental structure that is set in place to install," Drinkwitz said.
It might sound complicated, but it's not for some. That includes senior linebacker Chuck Hicks, a veteran returner who will play a huge role for the Tigers in the middle of the field.
"I love learning defense. It's pretty easy. If you're younger, like everybody, it’s a little harder. But I don't want to say it was challenging. I feel like he's a great explainer. He knows how to break things down the right way. And also he knows how to put things (plays/formations) in that fit us (the players)," Hicks said.
The Tigers defense was very successful last season, only allowing 219 yards per game and holding opponents to under 20 points six times. They lost a couple key player but filled those holes with recruits, new transfers and players who were lower on the depth chart. Even with a new scheme, another strong defensive season looks probable.
