2024 Missouri Tigers Position Preview: Tight End
If there was any more proof to show that Eli Drinkwitz has made progress in 'locking down the (Missouri) borders,' look no further than the Missouri Tigers' tight end room. Not only is rising sophomore Brett Norfleet, a breakout player for Missouri last year, from the St. Louis area but so are two promsing incoming freshman in Jude James and Whit Hafer.
With the promising potential of Norfleet, the veteran experience of others, the Missouri tight end room could help take the Missouri offense to another level this season. Their contributions, especially as blockers, should make the job of every one on the offense easier. Here's an early look at the position group.
2024 Missouri Tight Ends
Projected Depth Chart:
1. Brett Norfleet
2. Tyler Stephens
3. Jordon Harris
4. Whit Hafer
5. Jude James
Walk-ons: Adam Molitor, Tucker Miller
Brett Norfleet
Sophomore, 6'7", 255* lbs
Norfleet's freshman stat line, 18 receptions and 197 yards, doesn't do justice to the impact he had on the field for the Tigers. His contributions as a blocker are obviously not visible in the box score. To become even more formidable of a force for defensive ends to get by, Norfleet bulked up from 235 lbs to around 255 lbs this spring (*atleast bythe account of offensive coordinator Kirby Moore).
He still earned a spot on the All-SEC freshman team and had impressive showings against LSU and Arkanas, catching two touchdown passes against the Razorbacks. The St. Louis product started to find his groove as a receiver later on in the season and should continue to develop that area of his game into his sophomore season to be a main weapon in the Missouri passing attack.
Tyler Stephens
Senior, 6'6", 243 lbs
Stephens brings size to the fleld but is a pretty one-dimensional tight end. He saw more playing time in 2022 than in 2023, but only caught five receptions in both seasons. In Moore's offense, there's not many opportunities for two tight ends sets. Stephens still saw significant playing time in the early part of the 2023 season but once Norfleet proved that he could play well in the SEC, Stephens' playing time quickly diminished. Expect Stephens to be a goal line/short-yardage situation blocker this season.
Jordon Harris
Sophomore, 6'4", 239 lbs
Harris made his way onto the field for all 12 games of his freshman season in 2023, thanks to special teams. He did not record a single reception. He was a three-star prospect but is a project that could take some more time to develop. He didn't start playing football until his senior season and tight end is not an easy position to learn. Expect him to mainly play special teams in 2024 while earning some more opporutunities on offense.
Whit Hafery
True freshman, 6'7", 255 lbs
Whit Hafer, from Joplin, Missouri, has incredbile size that make him a difficult receiver for anyone to defend. He was rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 53 tight end in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports.
He was a two-sport athlete in high school, also playing basketball, evident with his vertical jump and impressive athleticism for his size. Hafer, like Norfleet, was a dominant blocker in high school that will hope to translate those skills to the SEC. Expect Hafer to get some looks as a receiver and blocker this season if he impresses in fall camp.
Jude James
True freshman, 6'2", 211 lbs
Jude James was an overlooked prospect for most of his recruiting process before an impressive performance at a Mizzou prospect camp.
He was recruited simply as an athlete, also playing at safety at an elite level for Francis Howell High School in St. Charles, Missouri. He'll likely have to add on some size to be a consistent blocker but he undoubtedly has the athleticism to be a receiving threat who can make some jaw-dropping catches. Playing at safety seemingly made James adverse to contact. He will not be afraid to handle the dirty work as a blocker once he develops.
