Missouri Football Focuses in on Final Recruits of 2025 Class
The continuous commitments are probably done for head coach Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri football, but that doesn't mean that more commitments are completely out of the picture. There are a couple of names that remain targets for Missouri football, one of which is committing tomorrow. There are others that are question marks and probably some the public doesn't even know of. Here's what is known about the future of the remaning spots in the 2025 class.
Unless something has changed, which is possible, it looks like 4-star DB Charles Bass will commit to Missouri. On3 predictions still list the Tigers as the favorite over Illinois, Kansas State and Arkansas. He previously planned on committing on July 1 but pushed it back to today. The buzz revolved around Missouri and still does, but nothing is official until his announcement.
4-star DL Iose Epenesa is a known target of the Tigers. The Edwardsville, Il native is the younger brother of current Buffalo Bills defensive end and Iowa football member A.J. Epenesa. Because of that simple fact, his tie to the Hawkeyes, Iowa appears to be the frontrunner.
According to On3 predictions, Iowa leads his recruitment, with Miami, Missouri, Penn State and Utah trailing. His top-ten schools included those above, as well as Illinois, Kentucky, Oregon, Michigan and Texas. He has know completed official visits with all of the first five schools that were mentioned, which might indicate that a decision is coming. By no means is Epenesa an Iowa "lock", but it appears as if they are out ahead right now.
Overland Park native and freshly-minted 5-star OT Andrew Babalola also appears to be including the Tigers in his list of potential suitors. On3 predictions give Stanford the best odds of landing the raw offensive line prospect. 247Sports reported that Michigan was a team trending in the right direction as well. Not to mention, his last three offers came from Colorado, Alabama and Georgia.
There isn't a clear favorite for Babalola right now. Stanford fans would like to say its them and the Wolverines would probably say the same. Missouri more than likely is trailing and with the recent addition of Keiton Jones, it may be less appealing to come to a school with four offensive line commits already.
Another name to keep an eye on is 5-star OT Michael Fasusi. The same statement applies to Fasusi as it does to Babalola with the fact that there are already four offensive line spots taken up. Missouri would never say no to 5-star talent, but it's different the other way around. Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma appear to be the teams in front for the Lewisville, Tex product. He hinted at a potential big announcement on his social media, saying "Big news on Friday." That may not mean a commitment, but it is still something to monitor.
Those are the three biggest targets remaining for the Tigers as the recruiting cycle unwinds. Let it be known that it is only July and signing day is not until December, so a lot can change in that time period. Players could back out of their commitments, both against and in favor of Missouri. It's also possible that guys they didn't get the first time around become more possible than before. The Tigers are out to a very hot start and the way they close will be entertaining to follow.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
What is Missouri Football Getting in Their Recent Flurry of High-Ranked Recruits?
Four-Day Recruiting Stretch Sets up Tigers for Elite 2025 Class